Madame Tussauds London moves Harry and Meghan to Awards Party zone

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waxworks stand in their new position in London. Reuters

Madame Tussauds will move its waxworks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to what it calls an Awards Party zone.

The figures were installed at the London Museum in 2018 and placed initially in an area with the likenesses of other royals.

But after Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties Madame Tussauds announced that their wax doppelgangers would also be moving to a new home.

The new location is described as a "brand new glitzy Awards Party area" befitting the couple's move to California.

"The figures will take centre stage with a refreshed look and surrounded by their fellow A-listers," Madame Tussauds said.

Other celebrities portrayed in the Awards Party zone include George Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The London attraction said last year that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "two of our most popular and well-loved figures" and would remain an important feature at the venue.

The waxworks previously stood alongside Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

A similar relocation took place at Madame Tussauds New York, where Harry and Meghan were previously on display in a Royal Experience wing.

They were later moved to an A-List Room where the museum said they would be highlighted as "one of the focal points of the room".

Wax figures of Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, the Queen, Prince Philip, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. Alamy

Harry and Meghan announced their shock departure from frontline royal duties in early 2020 and left Britain with their son Archie later that year.

In March, US television broadcast an explosive interview with the couple carried out by veteran presenter Oprah Winfrey.

The couple claimed that concerns had been expressed in the royal family about how dark Archie's skin colour would be before he was born.

They also discussed their relationship with William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Aide to William and Kate leaves royal role

On Wednesday it emerged that Jason Knauf, the royal aide who made a bullying complaint against Meghan, is to leave his role with William and Kate's Royal Foundation.

Mr Knauf was previously communications secretary to the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

While in that role, he emailed William's private secretary at the time to raise concerns about Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to Mr Knauf. "We are immensely grateful for his hard work and commitment, both at the Royal Foundation and previously as our communications secretary," they said.

“Since taking over as chief executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality.

“We are sad to see him go but wish him all the very best in his future career.”

More on the British Royals

Year since 'Megxit': UK royal family over-stretched and under-staffed

Prince William defends royals: 'We're not a racist family'

Royals with day jobs: European royalty with pursued careers away from their titles

