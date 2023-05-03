Man arrested with suspected weapon at Buckingham Palace

A controlled explosion was performed outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was arrested at about 7pm after he approached the gates and threw several items, including what was believed to be shotgun cartridges, on to palace grounds.

The items "have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination", the Met Police said.

The man was also carrying a suspicious bag, officers at the scene said, and his belongings were taken away to be examined by specialists.

He is being held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a knife was found, the force said.

Neither King Charles nor Queen Consort Camilla were at Buckingham Palace at the time of the arrest.

But the monarch had hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an audience at the palace earlier on Tuesday.

The royal residence was cordoned off after the incident.

It is understood the incident is being treated as an isolated mental health event and is not related to terrorism.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody,” Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment and said the incident was a matter for the Metropolitan Police.

A ring of steel is expected in the capital for King Charles’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Policing minister Chris Philp has described it as a “huge policing operation”, and heads of state and foreign royals from around the world are expected to travel to the UK.

In February, Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, admitted a charge under the Treason Act of trying to harm the late queen.

He was caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day 2021, when he was 19, close to the late queen's private residence, where she and other members of the royal family were at the time.