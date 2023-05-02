King Charles coronation: What to expect from the day and the new king?

Millions of people in the UK and around the whole world are preparing for a rare weekend indeed, with a new king to be crowned.

On May 6, the coronation of King Charles III will be held at Westminster Abbey, marking the high point of his accession to the throne.

Huge crowds, parades and shows in the street are planned. From around the world, people are heading to London to get a live view of this historic moment.The new King served the longest apprenticeship of anyone waiting in the wings to become British ruler.

At 74, King Charles III will embark on the new reign hoping to connect with people and provide a unifying force for the public after some bitter divisions that have rocked British politics.In this week’s Beyond the Headlines, host Damien McElroy looks at the coronation of King Charles and what we should we expect from the event - and the king himself.