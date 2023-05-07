Jill Biden joins Rishi Sunak's Downing St Coronation Big Lunch

US first lady Jill Biden was a surprise drop-in guest at Downing Street for the Big Lunch on Sunday as thousands of coronation street parties for members of the public were organised across Britain. Mrs Biden was wearing a long white embroidered coat for the outdoors event.

Rishi Sunak and his wife welcomed volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK and youth groups to Downing Street for a lunch to mark the coronation. Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted the event on Sunday while the Prince and Princess of Wales attended Big Lunch celebrations at Windsor Great Park.

When Prince William first walked over to chat to family groups picnicking ahead of the concert, he was offered a drink in a union-flag decorated paper cup by a group of women who all wore yellow-coloured cloth crowns.

He took a sip and later handed it to his wife, who drank from the cup and appeared to like it.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William speak to the public in Windsor. Laura O'Callaghan / The National

During a walkabout on the Long Walk in the grounds of Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince William, Princess Catherine spoke about how their children were feeling following the big day.

“They’re good,” she told The National. “They enjoyed yesterday.”

Prince George, nine, held a special role in the coronation, acting as Page of Honour to King Charles.

Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, sat with their parents in Westminster Abbey.

Around the same time on Downing St, Mr Sunak and Mrs Biden laughed and joked as they greeted each other, giving each other a kiss on both cheeks.

They stood chatting as many of the invited guests took photos before taking seats right in front of the Number 10 door.

“Come rain or shine, thousands of friends and neighbours are coming together this weekend to put up the bunting, pour the tea and cut the cake at street parties and community events across the UK,” Mr Sunak said.

More than a million people signed up after being urged to get involved in the huge community gathering, which is one of the centrepieces of the coronation bank holiday weekend.Those looking to take part can use an interactive tool to find the nearest Big Lunch location available in their area. Avid bakers and baking business owners across the country put their skills to the test creating bespoke cakes to celebrate the king's coronation.

Organisers have also created an information pack for guests which outlines conversation pointers for those who may be affected by social nerves.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family attend the Big Lunch party at Downing Street. AP Photo

The “conversation menu” suggests asking fellow residents whether they have ever met a member of the British royal family, or what their favourite way is to spend a bank holiday.

The “menu” also includes jokes to break the ice among participants.

So far about 7,000 street parties and other events have been registered, and organisers are hoping that more will be added at the last minute.

More than 17.2 million people took part in Big Lunch events last June as they celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.

King Charles's logo on the grass as people celebrate the Big Lunch on the prom in Morecambe, UK. Reuters

On Sunday, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie attended a big lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey, while Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited a community street party in Swindon.

Sunday looks set to be the hottest day of the year so far, a welcome change after the heavy downpours that threatened to dampen celebrations on Saturday.

A highs of 23°C is forecast for the East Midlands and down to London, beating the previous high for this year of 21.2°C on April 17.

Some showers are predicted across eastern England and Scotland, but the vast majority of the country can expect sunny spells throughout the day, the UK's Met Office said.