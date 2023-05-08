Official coronation photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla released

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

Official portraits marking the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla were released on Monday to round out coronation weekend.

As the weekend of festivities came to a close, King Charles also issued a written message, saying: “We thank you, each and every one.”

Young royal family members joined in the Big Help Out volunteering event that aimed to create a lasting legacy in honour of the monarch.

The king and queen also pledged to rededicate their lives to service, as King Charles called the nation's support throughout the historic celebrations “the greatest possible coronation gift”.

The king, signing his words Charles R, said he and the queen gave their “most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion”.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London. PA

“To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the realms and Commonwealth,” he added.

The king also paid tribute to the “countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible”.

The new images include a family photo with senior royal family members, solo portraits of the king and queen as well as an image of them together. They were all taken inside Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla is seen in the Green Drawing Room of the palace wearing Queen Mary's Crown and Robe of Estate.

Queen Camilla in the Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. PA

King Charles III appears in full regalia in his photo, taken in the Throne Room.

He is wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

King Charles III in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. PA

Meanwhile, there were 52,000 registered Big Help Out events and six million people were expected to take part on the final day of the holiday weekend.

Prince George was seen using a drill, while Princess Charlotte painted doors and Prince Louis helped with interior decorating under the guidance of the Princess of Wales on one project.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited a Guide Dogs charity in Berkshire, participating in training exercises with Labrador retrievers.

At the pop-up Coronation Cafe, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie attempted to put branded harnesses on the dogs

Away from London, thousands of volunteers in Britain on Monday took part in community events to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

In the north of England, events included restoring historic venues, helping to decorate riding stables for children with disabilities, picking up litter and creating green spaces.

Despite torrential rain in West Yorkshire, dozens of people from the community of Shelf, near Halifax, came together to help build a memorial garden in a cemetery containing Commonwealth war graves.

The full message from King Charles

“As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion,” King Charles wrote.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“To those who joined in the celebrations — whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities — we thank you, each and every one.

“To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the realms and Commonwealth.”