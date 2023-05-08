Royal family to join Big Help Out events after concert marking King Charles's coronation

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

The celebration of King Charles's coronation continued on the Monday bank holiday with the Big Help Out, a nationwide volunteering event with the aim of creating a lasting legacy in honour of the monarch.

There are 52,000 registered Big Help Out events and six million people are expected to take part.

The king and queen were not due to appear publicly on Monday, but other royal family members were expected to participate in various activities throughout the day.

A Buckingham Palace representative said: “While wholly supportive of the Big Help Out initiatives taking place right across Britain on Monday May 7, [the king and queen] will not be attending any events in person. These will instead be attended by other members of the royal family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were visiting the Coptic Orthodox Church in London, where young volunteers were holding a coronation street party.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were expected to attend a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading.

The Together Coalition, in partnership with the Scout Association, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups organised the Big Help Out day.

The event seeks to demonstrate the positive impact of volunteering on communities and inspire individuals to engage in volunteering efforts.

Members of the public are encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles during the extra bank holiday, with more than 1,500 charities involved.

An app has been developed to help people find volunteering opportunities in areas such as elderly care, environmental conservation and animal welfare.

The extra bank holiday concludes a long weekend of celebrations.

On Sunday night, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle featuring actors, singers and entertainers, and with a surprise appearance by Kermit the Frog.

The concert celebrated King Charles's life, from his service in the Armed Forces to his passion for the arts and his charitable work.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his father before the 20,000-strong audience, saying: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

The king's lifelong connection to aviation was also celebrated on Sunday at the King and Country Air Show in Bedford.

A De Havilland Chipmunk WP903 in which the King learnt to fly in 1969 took part in the event, alongside various other vintage military aeroplanes.