Why this winter Ramadan feels different – and it's a breath of fresh air

For me, Ramadan 2026 stirs a curious mix of novelty and nostalgia. Most of my fasting memories are tied to the summer months – long, bright days and late sunsets. A winter Ramadan feels gentler, nearly unfamiliar.

The last time Ramadan fell in February was in 1995. More than three decades on, the holy month once again meets the UAE in cooler weather and shorter days, a shift many residents, including me, have never experienced.

Ramadan 2026 falls close to the spring equinox, when daylight hours begin to even out across much of the world. As a result, worldwide fasting times this year are more closely aligned than normally, with daily fasts in major cities clustering between 12 and 14 hours.

Seasonal shifts aside, the holy month also changes with the times. My mother often speaks about Ramadan in 1995, when the UAE’s skyline was still modest and evenings unfolded without smartphones, food deliveries and social media at large.

Moon sightings were followed on television or radio, sometimes confirmed only in the next morning’s paper. The pace, she says, felt quieter, more anchored.

Community life revolved around mosques and family gatherings rather than malls and promotions. Ramadan tents were simpler, centred on charity and shared meals. Even small details carried weight.

Asateer Ramadan tent at Atlantis The Palm. Photo: Atlantis Info

Preparations for iftar meant trips to neighbourhood markets – in our case, the old Deira Fish souq, to buy meat, vegetables and the inevitable bottles of Vimto. Convenience foods were scarce. Dough was rolled by hand, pastries folded one by one, the kitchen humming in the final hour before sunset.

I remember similar stillness from my school days in the late 2000s, when roads were emptier in the afternoon and shops shut early so time could be spent at home with the family or to rest before breaking the fast. There was a sense that the country collectively exhaled as maghrib, the time for iftar, approached.

Today, Ramadan moves to a faster, brighter tempo. It has become a key retail season, marked by sales campaigns and late-night outings. But alongside the commercial aspect, there has also been an expansion of religious programmes, more Quran recitation competitions online, lectures a click away, mosque activities reaching wider audiences including inviting scholars to give speeches right after Taraweeh prayers.

Ramadan is an important part of the annual retail calendar. Victor Besa / The National Info

While the core spirit of Ramadan remains unchanged – fasting, reflection, generosity – its texture has evolved with time, shaped by technology, urban growth and the way we live.

One of the things I am most looking forward to experiencing this year is spending time at the UAE’s traditional Ramadan markets, just like they did in 1995. Of course, these places have become more vibrant spaces too, where families gather to browse, sample food from around the world and enjoy outdoor activities, with destinations such as Global Village made even more inviting by the cooler weather.

One lesson I would love to carry into this year’s holy month is the art of slowing down and resisting the urge to overbook my evenings with luxurious gatherings and buffets, instead allowing the month to unfold at its own gentle pace. Ramadan, after all, was never meant to be rushed, but a time of reflection and ibadah.