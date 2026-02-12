Ramadan 2026 brings global fasting hours closer together

Ramadan 2026 falls close to the spring equinox, when daylight hours begin to even out across much of the world. As a result, worldwide fasting times this year are more closely aligned than normally, with daily fasts in major cities clustering between 12 and 14 hours.

At the start of holy month in mid to late February, differences are clear. Higher-latitude cities such as Nuuk, Greenland and Stockholm, Sweden have shorter fasting periods, whereas cities nearer the equator and in the Southern Hemisphere feature longer spells of fasting. As Ramadan heads towards mid-March, these gaps narrow as daylight hours converge across regions.

By the end of Ramadan, fasting durations in cities as diverse as London, Makkah, New York and Kuala Lumpur come much closer together. On average, Muslims worldwide will fast for around 13.7 hours a day by March 19. The pattern reflects the 33-year cycle of the Islamic calendar and shows how the starting date of Ramadan can significantly shape the daily experience of fasting from year to year.