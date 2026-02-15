Your guide to Ramadan markets and festivals across the UAE

During Ramadan, evenings across the UAE take on a different character.
After iftar, you can head out to waterfront promenades, public parks and open plazas where markets, performances and food stalls remain open late into the night.
Some of these gatherings run in the days leading up to Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Thursday, while other events will take place during the holy month.
From suhoor gatherings on Saadiyat Island to lantern-lit neighbourhood markets and large-scale retail fairs, here are the key Ramadan events taking place across the country this season.
Abu Dhabi
Layali Ramadan by Saadiyat Nights
Layali Ramadan offers open-air suhoor dining paired with live cultural entertainment. Seating is arranged in majlis-style lounges, while curated food vendors operate late into the night.
9pm to 3am; Monday to March 18; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Lammat Ramadan at Abu Dhabi Corniche
Styled as a Ramadan neighbourhood along the waterfront promenade, lantern installations line the walkways, while retail kiosks and food trucks serve seasonal dishes and Ramadan drinks. The daily programme includes traditional Emirati performances such as Al Ayyala and Al Harbiya, alongside poetry evenings, calligraphy displays and storytelling sessions for children.
8pm to 2am; February 27 to March 8; Abu Dhabi Corniche
Ramadan Festival at Adnec Centre Al Ain
Lantern-lit market lanes, retail stalls and Ramadan food vendors will be featured in the outdoor plaza. Cultural programming includes heritage performances and family activities in line with Ramadan themes of family and belonging.
8pm to 2am; Friday to March 1; Adnec Centre Al Ain
Ramadan Festival at Madinat Zayed Park, Al Dhafra
Madinat Zayed Park transforms into a seasonal market space with decorated walkways, retail booths and food outlets arranged across the park grounds. Cultural shows and children’s activities will feature each evening.
8pm to 2am; Friday to March 1; Madinat Zayed Park
Dubai
Global Village Ramadan season
In addition to the daily activities taking place throughout its season, Global Village takes on a more seasonal turn when it unveils Multaqa Global Village, an open-air majlis-style seating area designed for communal gathering during the holy month. The Ramadan programme includes live oud performances, orchestral sets and heritage-themed entertainment scheduled across the park.
6pm to 2 am, throughout Ramadan; Global Village
Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai
Hai Ramadan takes place across Expo City Dubai, including Al Wasl Plaza, and is built around a “fereej” Emirati neighbourhood concept reflecting traditional community spaces. The event features food vendors, retail pop-ups and cultural activities during Ramadan evenings.
5pm to 1am; Saturday to March 15; Expo City Dubai
Sharjah
Ramadan Nights at Expo Centre Sharjah
Ramadan Nights is part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival and is an ideal place to shop for seasonal goods – from ouds and fabrics to dates, Levantine cheeses, tea and coffee sets. Food outlets and family-oriented programming run alongside the retail aisles during evening hours.
5pm to 1am; March 6 to 22; Expo Centre Sharjah
Souq Al Jubail
While Souq Al Jubail operates year-round as a permanent market, it has its own buzz during Ramadan as shoppers purchase dates, spices and fresh produce for iftar and suhoor. The market remains organised by seafood, meat and produce sections.
8am to 10pm from Saturdays to Thursdays, 8am to 11 am and 4pm to midnight on Fridays; Souq Al Jubail, Sharjah Corniche Road