Your guide to Ramadan markets and festivals across the UAE

During Ramadan, evenings across the UAE take on a different character.

After iftar, you can head out to waterfront promenades, public parks and open plazas where markets, performances and food stalls remain open late into the night.

Some of these gatherings run in the days leading up to Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Thursday, while other events will take place during the holy month.

From suhoor gatherings on Saadiyat Island to lantern-lit neighbourhood markets and large-scale retail fairs, here are the key Ramadan events taking place across the country this season.

Abu Dhabi

Layali Ramadan by Saadiyat Nights

Layali Ramadan takes in musical performances, cultural activities and dining outlets. Photo: DCT - Abu Dhabi

Layali Ramadan offers open-air suhoor dining paired with live cultural entertainment. Seating is arranged in majlis-style lounges, while curated food vendors operate late into the night.

9pm to 3am; Monday to March 18; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Lammat Ramadan at Abu Dhabi Corniche

Styled as a Ramadan neighbourhood along the waterfront promenade, lantern installations line the walkways, while retail kiosks and food trucks serve seasonal dishes and Ramadan drinks. The daily programme includes traditional Emirati performances such as Al Ayyala and Al Harbiya, alongside poetry evenings, calligraphy displays and storytelling sessions for children.

8pm to 2am; February 27 to March 8; Abu Dhabi Corniche

Ramadan Festival at Adnec Centre Al Ain

Lantern-lit market lanes, retail stalls and Ramadan food vendors will be featured in the outdoor plaza. Cultural programming includes heritage performances and family activities in line with Ramadan themes of family and belonging.

8pm to 2am; Friday to March 1; Adnec Centre Al Ain

Ramadan Festival at Madinat Zayed Park, Al Dhafra

Madinat Zayed Park transforms into a seasonal market space with decorated walkways, retail booths and food outlets arranged across the park grounds. Cultural shows and children’s activities will feature each evening.

8pm to 2am; Friday to March 1; Madinat Zayed Park

Dubai

Global Village Ramadan season

Lights and decorations at the majis in Global Village. Chris Whiteoak / The National

In addition to the daily activities taking place throughout its season, Global Village takes on a more seasonal turn when it unveils Multaqa Global Village, an open-air majlis-style seating area designed for communal gathering during the holy month. The Ramadan programme includes live oud performances, orchestral sets and heritage-themed entertainment scheduled across the park.

6pm to 2 am, throughout Ramadan; Global Village

Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai

Hai Ramadan will feature food vendors, retail pop-ups and cultural activities during Ramadan evenings. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Hai Ramadan takes place across Expo City Dubai, including Al Wasl Plaza, and is built around a “fereej” Emirati neighbourhood concept reflecting traditional community spaces. The event features food vendors, retail pop-ups and cultural activities during Ramadan evenings.

5pm to 1am; Saturday to March 15; Expo City Dubai

Sharjah

Ramadan Nights at Expo Centre Sharjah

Ramadan Nights is part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival and is an ideal place to shop for seasonal goods – from ouds and fabrics to dates, Levantine cheeses, tea and coffee sets. Food outlets and family-oriented programming run alongside the retail aisles during evening hours.

5pm to 1am; March 6 to 22; Expo Centre Sharjah

Souq Al Jubail

Souq Al Jubail will have extend its timings during Ramadan. Pawan Singh / The National

While Souq Al Jubail operates year-round as a permanent market, it has its own buzz during Ramadan as shoppers purchase dates, spices and fresh produce for iftar and suhoor. The market remains organised by seafood, meat and produce sections.

8am to 10pm from Saturdays to Thursdays, 8am to 11 am and 4pm to midnight on Fridays; Souq Al Jubail, Sharjah Corniche Road