Ramadan 2026: Budget iftars under Dh100 in the UAE

While Ramadan is often associated with grand hotel buffets and elaborate spreads, some of the most appealing iftars are the simplest.

From casual neighbourhood restaurants to laid-back chains, these budget-friendly options across the UAE show that good food and a welcoming setting matter far more than scale or spectacle.

Allo Beirut

Allo Beirut offers a Lebanese iftar spread. Photo: Allo Beirut

Allo Beirut is offering a traditional Lebanese iftar set menu throughout Ramadan, featuring classic mezze and a rotating Ramadan daily dish. The menu includes dates, jallab juice and water, lentil soup, a mixed starter platter, fattoush and hummus, followed by a choice of main and desserts such as atayef ashta or halawet el jibn rolls.

For those on the move, the restaurant is also serving a Dh85 iftar box, offering a convenient way to break fast with familiar Lebanese flavours in a laid-back, street-food-inspired setting.

Dh85 per person; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Allo Beirut outlets around the UAE

Mr Toad’s

Mr Toad’s is marking Ramadan with a laid-back iftar offering centred around comforting Middle Eastern dishes designed for sharing. Available throughout the month from iftar onwards, the set menu includes hot and cold mezze, a choice of main course and a traditional dessert, with a la carte options also available.

For suhoor, Mr Toad’s suhoor boxes offer a practical takeaway option, making it easy to stay fuelled until sunrise across all outlets.

Dh95 per person; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Mr Toad’s outlets around Dubai

Black Tap Dubai Mall

Black Tap. Photo: Black Tap

Black Tap Dubai Mall is marking Ramadan with a laid-back iftar offering that features classic New York comfort food with sweeping views of the Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. Available during iftar only, the set menu includes a choice of starter, main and drink, featuring dishes such as onion rings, fried mozzarella, the all American Burger, falafel burger or crispy chicken sandwich, alongside lemonades, iced tea or soft drinks.

For dessert, Black Tap is also serving Ramadan Mini Shakes, a trio of mini milkshakes inspired by its signature CrazyShakes, priced at Dh99 and available throughout Ramadan across all outlets.

Dh79 per person; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Dubai Mall; 04 330 5103

Al Nawab Restaurant

Al Nawab Restaurant, known for their extensive spreads and family-friendly atmosphere, is marking Ramadan with generous Pakistani-style iftar buffets across its Sharjah branches.

At the Mahatta branch, the Grand iftar buffet is priced at Dh89 for adults and Dh45 for children, while the Mujarrah outlet is offering a Royal iftar buffet at Dh65 for adults and Dh35 for children. Meanwhile, little ones under five dine for free at both.

Dh65 for adults, Dh35 for children at Mujjarah branch; Dh89 for adults, Dh45 for children at Mahatta branch; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Sharjah

Uptown Social

Uptown Social is marking Ramadan with a curated three-course iftar set menu designed for relaxed evenings with family and friends. It comes with a complimentary bottle of still water and a hibiscus iced tea for each guest, while dates and dried apricots are served at the table in keeping with Ramadan traditions. Expect cosy yet contemporary interiors and sociable atmosphere.

Dh99 per person; sunset to 9pm; Jumeirah Lakes Towers; Dubai; 050 272 5729