10 takeaways from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference

The Cupertino-based company previewed new operating systems and introduced a slew of health features in its products

Apple unveiled a variety of incremental improvements to the software that powers iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at the WWDC21. AP
Apple unveiled a variety of incremental improvements to the software that powers iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at the WWDC21. AP

On Monday, Apple introduced its latest operating systems for iPhones, iPads, smartwatches and personal computers, and a strong line-up of new technologies and privacy features at its annual five-day Worldwide Developer Conference 2021.

Here are the ten top takeaways from the first day of the annual event.

iOS 15 to enhance iPhone experience

Apple announced its newest iPhone operating system, iOS 15, with a slew of innovative features for an enhanced smartphone experience. The updates aim to make video calls more natural and add new tools to quickly access information.

Voices in FaceTime, which lets Apple users make video calls to one another, will sound as if they are coming from where the person is positioned on the screen, and the new microphone modes will separate the user’s voice from the background noise.

“For many customers, iPhone has become indispensable … this year, we have created even more ways it can enhance our daily lives,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said. “iOS 15 helps users stay connected … gives them new tools to reduce distraction and uses intelligence to enhance the experience.”

epa09253968 A handout photo made available by Apple showing the introduced iOS15 with new ways to stay connected while demonstrating SharePlay in FaceTime, Live Text using on-device intelligence, redesigned Notifications, and more during the keynote at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, USA, 07 June 2021. EPA/Apple Inc. / HANDOUT FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Images cannot be altered or modified in any way, in whole or in part, that disparages Apple. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Apple introduced iOS 15 with new ways to stay connected. EPA

The beta (or test) version of iOS 15 is currently available to app developers. Another test version will be rolled out to the public next month – for iPhone users who want to try out the latest software and help Apple work out any bugs before the full version is available to everyone.

New features added to digital keys

Last year, Apple introduced digital car keys to let users unlock and start cars with their iPhones. Using new ultra wideband technology, users can now unlock and start their vehicle without even removing their iPhone from a pocket or bag. New keys are also added and users can now unlock their home, office and even a hotel room through keys stored in the Apple wallet.

epa09254099 A handout photo made available by Apple showing a preview of the iPadOS15 with new features in Maps to navigate and explore the world as demonstrated during the keynote at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, USA, 07 June 2021. EPA/Apple Inc. / HANDOUT FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Images cannot be altered or modified in any way, in whole or in part, that disparages Apple. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Apple showing a preview of the iPadOS 15 with new features in Maps to navigate and explore the world. EPA

To ensure user privacy and security, the keys in the wallet are encrypted and stored in Secure Element, the same hardware technology that is used to secure Apple Pay.

Supporting developers’ community

To support the community of more than 23 million developers, Apple has introduced new tools to build apps right on the iPad and submit them directly to the App Store. Codes will be reflected in the live preview while building apps and users can run their apps on full screen to test them out.

Apple has also added new augmented reality technologies to make it easier to build immersive content in apps or on the web.

“We are thrilled to provide our developer community with powerful new tools and technologies to help create even more compelling and higher-quality apps, while engaging with their users in all new ways through the App Store,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations.

Connecting different Apple devices

Apple has added new ‘continuity’ features to ensure working across different Apple devices is a seamless experience.

epa09254065 A handout photo made available by Apple showing a preview of the new iPad productivity features with iPadOS15 with Widgets and the App Library as users can now place widgets among apps on Home Screen pages on iPad as demonstrated during the keynote at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, USA, 07 June 2021. EPA/Apple Inc. / HANDOUT FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Images cannot be altered or modified in any way, in whole or in part, that disparages Apple. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
With new iPad productivity features, users can place widgets among apps on the home screen pages. EPA

Enhanced controls will let users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad with no extra setup required. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices. They can play and share movies, games, photos and presentations from their iPhone or iPad right to their desktop computer’s big screen.

Adding more to health

The new operating system gives users the ability to share their encrypted health data with a physician and receive insights into the health trends. New tools in iOS 15 can be used to identify, measure and understand changes in a person’s health data, the company said.

“This past year has emphasised the importance of health and we are enabling our users to take a more active role in their well-being. We have added powerful features that give users the most comprehensive set of insights to better understand their health trends over time,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

The Health app adds trend analysis for 20 types of data - ranging from resting heart rate to sleep to cardio fitness - so users can easily see how a given metric is progressing.

This handout image obtained June 7, 2021 courtesy of Apple Inc. shows Apple's vice president of Health Dr. Sumbul Desai talks about new Health features, as seen in this still image from the keynote video of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple kicked off its digital-only annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday where it unveiled the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 and watchOS 8. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Apple Inc. / Apple Inc. / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health, talks about new health features. AFP

Tools to help focus

Apple intends to help users focus and reduce distractions. It has introduced a new feature Focus that filters notifications based on what a user is doing.

Users can set their device to help them by creating a custom Focus or selecting a suggested one based on their context, like while attending a meditation class or finishing office tasks. Users can also create home screen pages to display only relevant apps and reduce distractions.

Apple Watch to track sleeping respiratory rate

Apple unveiled its latest watchOS 8 for its smartwatches. It adds new features essential for users to stay healthy, active and connected.

This handout image obtained June 7, 2021 courtesy of Apple Inc. shows the watchOS 8, which introduces a new Portraits watch face, as seen in this still image from the keynote video of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple kicked off its digital-only annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday where it unveiled the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 and watchOS 8. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Apple Inc. / Apple Inc. / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Apple’s new watchOS 8 introduces a new portraits watch face. AFP

Besides helping users track metrics like sleep time, heart rate and blood oxygen, it lets users track sleeping respiratory rate, which is the number of breaths per minute. Apple Watch will use the built-in accelerometer to measure respiratory rate while sleeping and this information can be viewed along with trends over time, in the Health app on iPhone.

Privacy takes the precedence

Apple showcased new privacy protections in its latest operating systems for iPhones, iPads, smartwatches and personal computers to let users better control and manage access to their data.

This handout image obtained June 7, 2021 courtesy of Apple Inc. shows Apple's Head of User Privacy Engineering Katie Skinner introduces App Privacy Report, as seen in this still image from the keynote video of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple kicked off its digital-only annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday where it unveiled the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 and watchOS 8. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Apple Inc. / Apple Inc. / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Katie Skinner, Apple's head of user privacy engineering, introduces App Privacy Report. AFP

“Privacy has been central to our work at Apple from the very beginning,” said Mr Federighi.

“This year’s updates include innovative features that give users deeper insights and more granular control than ever before.”

New operating systems for iPads and Macs

Apple previews new productivity features with its latest iPadOS 15. It makes tablets multitasking and helps the users be more productive, the company said.

The company will also add an app library to the iPad, automatically organising apps into helpful categories like productivity, games and recently added.

FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, iMac desktop computers are displayed in an Apple store in New York. At an event on Monday, June 7, 2021, Apple unveiled a variety of incremental improvements to the software that powers iPhones, iPads and Mac computers" would do. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Apple desktop computers displayed in a store in New York. AP

It also introduced macOS Monterey, the latest version of the desktop operating system. It comes with new ways for users to connect and work seamlessly across their Apple devices.

With the new OS, ‘shortcuts’ feature finally arrives on the Mac to help users automate everyday tasks. Like on iPhone and iPad, shortcuts on Mac lets users quickly accomplish tasks with the apps they use the most.

Face Time coming to Android and Windows

Apple extended its Face Time service to the users of Google’s Android and Microsoft’s Windows operating systems. The video calling service was previously available only on Apple devices.

“Now you can send friends and family a link to connect on FaceTime - even if they are using Windows or Android. And it’s still end-to-end encrypted, so your call is as private and secure as any other FaceTime call,” the company said on its website.

The feature, which will be rolled out later year, could help Apple retain customers from moving to other platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. The company will let users schedule the call and share the web link.

Updated: June 8, 2021 12:00 PM

