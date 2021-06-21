'The Bench': Meghan Markle reveals secret tribute to Princess Diana in children's book

They may never have had the chance to meet, but Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has paid tribute to Princess Diana in her new children's book.

The royal included a touching ode to her mother-in-law in The Bench, which was released earlier this month.

The children's book centres around the relationship between a father and son, inspired by the duchess's husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, 2.

Meghan revealed a hidden tribute to the Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in 1997, in a new interview with NPR radio.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry pictured together in 1995. Reuters

"There are all those sorts of Easter eggs and nuggets tucked within the book. There's a lot if people start digging,” the duchess told the station's Weekend Edition Sunday programme this week.

"I think you can find sweet little moments that we've tucked in there, from my favourite flower, even my husband's mum's favourite flower, forget-me-nots, we wanted to make sure they were included in there."

Princess Diana, mother to Princes William and Harry, died aged 36 when a car she was travelling in crashed in Paris.

The Bench features illustrations by artist Christian Robinson, including sketches of Prince Harry with Archie, and is also accompanied by an audiobook narrated by the duchess.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story," Meghan said when the book was first revealed.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine."

The duchess told NPR, in her first interview since welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana this month, that the book was popular with Archie.

'The Bench', by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is inspired by her husband Harry and her son Archie. AFP

"Archie loves the book ... which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books," she said. "Constantly when we read him a book he goes, 'Again, again, again', and now we can say, 'Mummy wrote the book for you', it feels amazing."

The duchess and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, who will go by the name Lili, on Friday, June 4. The couple's daughter is named after her great-grandmother, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family, and her grandmother, Princess Diana.