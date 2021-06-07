Harry and Meghan: Ellen DeGeneres, Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan react to birth of Lilibet, the couple's new daughter

William Shatner, Misan Harriman and Princess Eugenie were also among those who congratulated the couple

Celebrities have congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement on Sunday, two days after their daughter was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, saying she will be known as Lili.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Public figures across the world, including British royal family members, were quick to offer their congratulations via social media.

In the US, where the couple relocated after stepping down from royal duties in the UK, comedian Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Meghan, Harry and Archie. Welcome to the world Lilibet! I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you."

Canadian multi-hyphenate William Shatner, famous for playing Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek, also weighed in, writing: "Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan on the birth of their daughter."

Back in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Many congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter."

Artist and activist Misan Harriman, the couple's photographer and London's Southbank Centre chair, shared a sweet message along with a black-and-white image previously taken for the pregnancy announcement.

"Lilibet has arrived! Congratulations to my brave friend and her lovely family!"

British author, historian and TV presenter Kate Williams said: "Congratulations #HarryandMeghan on the birth of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Friday. Beautiful name!"

Despite the rift between royal family members following Meghan and Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, they were nothing but nice via social media over the announcement.

Harry's father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tweeted: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time."

Prince William and Kate Middleton also extended their congratulations. "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili."

Prince Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who welcomed her first child, son August Philip Hawke, in February, shared a message on Instagram Stories, using the same image as Harriman.

"Congratulations dear cousins," she wrote. "We couldn't be happier for you all."

Piers Morgan, who famously left Good Morning Britain after insulting Meghan following the Winfrey interview, paid his respects by declining to comment.

"To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment," he wrote on Twitter.

The newborn will be eighth in line to the British throne, pushing the Duke of York down to ninth place. Like her brother, she will not have a title, and will be known simply as Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019, about a year before they resigned as senior working royals and moved to the US.

