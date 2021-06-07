Top Biden aide says Putin summit vital to defending America's interests

US president has also invited Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to White House

Mr Sullivan, speaking to reporters on Monday, said the Biden-Putin summit is not a 'reward' for Moscow. Bloomberg
Mr Sullivan, speaking to reporters on Monday, said the Biden-Putin summit is not a 'reward' for Moscow. Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, on Monday defended next week's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "vital part" of protecting America's interests.

Mr Biden has been criticised for proposing the June 16 meeting in Geneva, which comes amid allegations of Russian cyber attacks on US companies and institutions, meddling in the US electoral system and aggressive action in Ukraine.

The summit will come at the end of Mr Biden's first international trip as president, which will take him to the UK and then to the first in-person G7 summit since the pandemic began.

He will also visit Brussels for Nato's first summit since 2018 and an EU trade and technology conference.

Read More

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed US President Biden's desire to strengthen alliances. WPA Pool/Getty ImagesNato's Jens Stoltenberg hopes for ‘new chapter’ in summit with Biden

Opinion: What happens when Biden and Erdogan meet next week?

Opinion: Nato’s future hard choices loom large ahead of its June 14 summit

"We believe President Biden goes on this trip from a position of strength," Mr Sullivan said.

The Biden-Putin meeting is "a vital part of defending America’s interests and America’s values", he said.

Mr Biden will have "the wind at his back" after the Europe meetings, Mr Sullivan said.

He said the summit was not a "reward" for Moscow but an opportunity for the two presidents to seek any common ground.

Mr Sullivan said Mr Biden has invited Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House in July.

Russian forces were built up along the border it shares with Ukraine this year, bringing concerns over further military action.

Kiev has been worried about US solidarity, but Mr Sullivan said the president told Mr Zelenskiy that "he'll stand up firmly for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and aspirations" during his meeting with Mr Putin.

Mr Zelenskiy tweeted his thanks.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met Mr Biden later on Monday and confirmed his support for the president's meeting with Mr Putin.

“Dialogue with Russia is not a sign of weakness,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters at the White House.

"We are strong, we are united and we can talk to Russia and we need to talk to Russia partially to strive for a better relationship. But even if you don’t believe in a better relationship with Russia, we need to manage a difficult relationship.”

Mr Sullivan also confirmed Mr Biden's meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week on the sidelines of the Nato gathering.

They will discuss issues such as Syria, Afghanistan, the Mediterranean and human rights, the top aide said.

"President Biden knows Erdogan very well," Mr Sullivan said.

"The two men have spent a good amount of time together and they're both, I think, looking forward to the opportunity, to really have a businesslike opportunity to review the full breadth of the relationship."

It will be their first meeting after Mr Biden recognised the Armenian genocide.

Mr Sullivan said ransomware would be a subject Mr Biden would raise in his G7 summit trip, after concerns about an increasing number of Russia-based cyber attacks.

These include sustained attacks on Microsoft and a hack that forced JBS, one of the largest meat producers in the US, to close several production sites.

Another ransomware attack hit the largest oil pipeline on the east coast of the US, which led to panic buying and petrol shortages this spring.

Its operator, Colonial Pipeline, paid the hackers $4.4 million.

At the time, Mr Biden said US agencies did not believe Moscow was behind the attack, but that cyber criminals were operating in Russia.

The US Department of Justice revealed on Monday it had recovered most of the cryptocurrency Colonial had paid to the hackers.

US law enforcement located the virtual wallet to which the Bitcoin had been paid and the FBI recuperated the funds, now at a decreased value because of Bitcoin's volatility.

“Ransomware attacks are always unacceptable but when they target critical infrastructure, we will spare no effort in our response,” deputy US attorney general Lisa Monaco said.

Updated: June 8, 2021 02:55 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National 

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey

Television
A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP Photo

Four killed in 'targeted' attack on Muslims in Canada's Ontario

The Americas
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is given at the Kindi Hospital in Iraq's capital, Baghdad. AFP

What are the Covid-19 variants and how do Alpha, Beta and Delta differ?

Health
An artificial reef off Destin, Florida. AP

UAE support to restore hurricane-hit Florida Keys reefs delivers hope out of devastation

Environment
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government