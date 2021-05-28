Russian hackers resume US cyber offensive, Microsoft says

Microsoft says says the hackers gained access to about 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 organisations. Reuters

The Russian hackers behind the SolarWinds campaign escalated their attacks on US federal agencies, think tanks and non-governmental organisations as part of intelligence gathering efforts on behalf of their government, Microsoft said.

In a blog post late on Thursday, Microsoft vice president Tom Burt said this past week's attack, which is ongoing, granted access to about 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 organisations by infiltrating a digital marketing service used by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), called Constant Contact.

The hackers distributed phishing emails, among them "special alerts", declaring that former US president Donald Trump had published new documents on election fraud, and inviting the user to view them.

When clicked, a malicious file was inserted that the hackers could use to distribute a backdoor, granting them the ability to steal data and infect other computers on the network.

While US organisations bore the brunt of the attacks, victims in at least 24 other countries were affected, Mr Burt wrote.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security posted news of the breach to its website and encouraged users to review Microsoft’s reporting and “apply the necessary mitigations".

Massachusetts-based Constant Contact has made no public comment.

Mr Burt said it was clear that part of the hackers’ playbook was gaining access to trusted providers to infect their customers.

Similarly, in the SolarWinds campaign discovered in December 2020, hackers installed malicious code in updates for software belonging to Texas company SolarWinds Corp, which was sent to tens of thousands of its customers, including nine federal agencies and at least 100 companies.

Accessing software updates and mass email providers gives the hackers increased chances of "collateral damage in espionage operations and undermines trust in the technology ecosystem", Mr Burt said.

The US government said last month that the SolarWinds hack was the work of SVR, the Russian foreign intelligence service, and said it also went by the names of APT29, which according to British intelligence spent much of last year hacking foreign governments for vaccine research, and Cozy Bear, which was involved in the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee.

In April, US President Joe Biden gave an order for sanctions to be imposed against 32 Russian individuals and entities, including six companies that provide support to the Kremlin’s hacking operations.

The US also moved to expel 10 Russian diplomats working in Washington, including some intelligence officers. Mr Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Geneva on June 16.

Russia regards the allegations as baseless and does not believe they will affect the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

