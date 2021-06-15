Young people 'particularly vulnerable' to extremism during pandemic

Extremism conference hears warnings over increasingly online lives

Fears have been raised over young people's increasingly online lives. Getty Images
Fears have been raised over young people's increasingly online lives. Getty Images

The pandemic has made young people especially vulnerable to being radicalised by online extremists, it is feared.

Prolonged lockdowns and increasingly online lives put them at risk of becoming aggressive, a conference on extremism heard.

It is the latest in a series of warnings that the social and economic consequences of the pandemic could be a breeding ground for extremism.

Read More

Neil Basu, the UK's most senior counterterrorism officer, has warned of the dangers of extremists grooming young people online. PAUK terror arrests down during Covid

Robert Muggah, a security expert and founder of the SecDev group, said the pandemic had created a “simmering diet of fake news” which brought extremist views into the mainstream.

“A particularly vulnerable group in all of this are younger people,” he told a panel at the Oslo III conference on preventing extremism.

“Roughly 1.5 billion students have had school disrupted, and have spent much more time online in the last 20 months.

“What we’ve seen in study after study ... is the connection between self-isolation, increased time online and potential thoughts or behaviours associated with aggression, including potentially participation in hate groups.”

The risk of radicalisation and recruitment by extremist groups was “especially real” for young people, Mr Muggah said.

Covid’s been really a boon for conspiracy

Robert Muggah

“We’re only just starting to see this deep burden on young people, in terms of physical and mental health.”

The warning comes after a report found last week that mental distress had risen especially sharply among young people during the pandemic.

Many countries have closed schools and universities because of the pandemic and young people’s lives have become more reliant on the internet.

The study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said more funding would be needed for mental health care after the pandemic.

Fears over far right

Roudabeh Kishi, the director of research at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled), told the Oslo event that far-right groups had benefited from anti-lockdown movements around the world.

She said that militia groups and the pro-Donald Trump “Stop the Steal” movement drew momentum from anti-lockdown protests in the US.

Elsewhere, far-right activists have become increasingly involved in lockdown protests in Germany.

Protests involving far-right groups were more likely to turn violent, according to Acled’s research.

“These far-right actors have successfully influenced the movement by capitalising on demonstrators’ distrust and dissatisfaction with the government to advance their own agenda,” Ms Kishi said.

Mr Muggah said the digital revolution brought about by the pandemic had given extremists a larger potential audience.

About 400 million people across the world went online for the first time during the pandemic, he said, while the health crisis had led to public mistrust of governments, which played into the hands of extremists.

“There appears to have been a fairly tight relationship between strict lockdowns and increased demand for extremist content,” he said.

“Covid’s been really a boon for conspiracy. It’s feeding a simmering diet of fake news which is spilling over into the real world."

Published: June 15, 2021 10:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle. Drawing 2019 in two parts. Pencil, charcoal, pastel, wax crayon, enamel paint, map, and fabric sample. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff

L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris to be wrapped in fabric to honour late artist Christo's dream

Arts&Culture
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England lockdown rules: what is allowed now and what changes on June 21

Europe
The BBC has been criticised for its handling of an explosive interview with Princess Diana in the 1990s which journalist Martin Bashir was found to have secured through forgery. Bloomberg.

BBC exonerates staff over rehiring of Martin Bashir amid Diana allegations

Europe
Rolls-Royce's 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft aims to exceed 480kph to break the speed record for electric-powered flight. Courtesy Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce pins net-zero ambitions on breaking electric aircraft speed record

Aviation
Swiss voters have rejected measures designed to bring down carbon emissions in the Alpine nation. Reuters 

Swiss voters reject proposals to reduce nation’s carbon emissions

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez