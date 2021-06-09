EU warns of crime surge and terrorism vulnerabilities during Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 led to a surge in illicit activity across Europe and the pandemic is likely to provide a breeding ground for terrorism, the EU’s senior law and order official said .

Ylva Johansson noted in particular a rise in cyber crime, the increased use of ransomware and a booming counterfeit market. She cited the recent hacking of Ireland’s healthcare system, which led to delays in outpatient services.

Ms Johansson said there had also been an increase in child sexual abuse online and paedophiles trying to contact children through the internet.

“We can see the organised criminal groups adapting extremely quickly to the new situation,” she said, after two days of meetings between EU justice and interior ministers.

Ms Johansson said that the danger from Islamist extremism remained and that right-wing terrorism “is a significant rising threat”.

A statement after the talks said that so far, “the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the terrorist threat seems to have been limited”.

“However, the protracted pandemic may increase member states’ vulnerabilities and the risks of radicalisation. The online presence of extremist groups is on the rise since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

The statement said that counter-terrorism authorities’ work was made harder because they often had to rely only on online capabilities.

“In the medium to long term, the pandemic and its socio-economic consequences may prove to be a favourable breeding ground for extremist narratives. Some far-left, far-right and Islamist extremist groups have already incorporated Covid-19 into their narratives, and this might pose security challenges in the medium and long term,” the ministers said.

A medical assistant takes a swab sample for a Covid-19 test from a woman at a "Coronabike" mobile testing station in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images A man sits in his car as he is vaccinated with AstraZeneca on the parking lot of a supermarket in Pforzheim, southern Germany. AP Photo Empty tables and chairs are cordoned off outside a downtown restaurant during the lockdown in Chemnitz, Germany. AP Photo A lone walker is out and about on the otherwise deserted beach near the pie in Koserow, Germany. AP Photo Staff members try the new 'Konda' attraction for the first time at the Walibi amusement park in Wavre, Belgium. Amusement parks in Belgium may reopen their doors from Saturday 8 May following the government's decision to ease restrictions. EPA Women wearing protective face masks at a lookout point, with a view of the Sagrada Familia basilica in the background, in Barcelona, Spain. Reuters A health care worker administers a vaccine to a Lombard citizen at the vaccination hub in Novegro, near Milan, Italy. EPA Cooks on stage during a demonstration by restaurateurs and small-business owners in Piazza del Popolo, Rome, Italy. EPA French President Emmanuel Macron visits a vaccination center during its inauguration at Porte de Versailles convention centre in Paris, France. EPA Police officers have their temperatures taken as they arrive at the 'vaccinodrome' vaccination site at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France. Bloomberg

The notification came after new EU rules that seek to clamp down on online terrorist content came into force in to stop the spread of extremist ideologies.

Under the regulations, online platforms will have an hour to remove terrorist content that has been referred by the EU.

It also sets out obligations “for online platforms and for national authorities to report on the amount of terrorist content removed, the measures used to identify and remove content, the outcomes of complaints and appeals, as well as the number and type of penalties imposed on online platforms”.