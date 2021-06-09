Israel appeals to Prince Charles for help with seriously ill two-year-old girl

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin asked Britain’s Prince Charles to help move to Israel a two-year-old girl with an irreversible brain injury after a court in London ruled the medical treatment keeping her alive should be withdrawn.

The High Court said last month there was no chance that Alta Fixsler's condition would improve.

Her parents, who are ultraorthodox Israeli citizens, want Alta to be moved to Israel for treatment, but the court found the transfer could cause her suffering.

On Wednesday, Mr Rivlin called on the heir to the British throne for his support.

"Their religious beliefs directly oppose ceasing medical treatment that could extend her life and have made arrangements for her safe transfer and continued treatment in Israel," Mr Rivlin wrote in a letter to Prince Charles.

"It would be a tragedy if these parents' wishes could not be accommodated in a way that respects both the law and their religious beliefs."

Last month the High Court ruled it was “in Alta's best interests for the treatment that is currently sustaining her precious life now to be withdrawn”.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on his UK counterpart Matt Hancock for help in granting the Fixsler family’s request for the transfer.

“According to Israeli law in circumstances where the parents oppose the cessation of medical treatment that could lead to the child's death and that life expectancy exceeds six months – medical treatment must not cease,” Mr Edelstein said.

Mr Rivlin has asked Prince Charles to help bring Alta Fixsler to Israel. Screen Grab/Facebook

“Alta's parents are Orthodox Jews and Israeli citizens, living their lives according to Hebrew law, and they are interested in transferring Alta to one of the two hospitals in Israel that have expressed a willingness to treat her. I would appreciate if you could help the Fixsler family bring Alta further treatment in Israel.”

Avraham Fixsler has asked for his daughter to be sent to Israel before her life support is turned off. Reuters

Alta's father, Avraham Fixsler, said Israeli doctors were willing to visit the hospital where she is being treated in Manchester and give options for treating her.

"We believe she is not suffering and we want to have the right to keep her," he said.