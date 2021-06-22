Howzat! Cricketer smashes six … into his own car’s window

An amateur cricketer hit a dream ball out of the ground with the sort of perfection he will remember for years - only to hear it smash the window of his own car.

Taxi driver Asif Ali whacked the ball out of the park with a beautiful hit that soared over the end buildings.

He watched in delight as the ball flew far and high, and then heard the ominous crashing sound from the car park beyond.

Mr Ali, 38, dropped to his knees as he realised the ball had crashed through the rear window of his own Vauxhall Zafira.

“That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreen,” the cricket club said on its Twitter account.

“I was really happy, oh that was looking a really big six!” the all-rounder said.

His family had been watching a livestream of the game, and began texting him and calling him after the incredible shot.

“I was really happy, oh that was looking a really big six!” the all-rounder said.

His family had been watching a livestream of the game, and began texting him and calling him after the incredible shot.

Presenter and cricket fan Greg James tweeted: “Should get an extra 5 for that.”

Mr Ali was playing for Illingworth St. Mary's Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter's in Sunday League action in West Yorkshire.

Club chairman Jeremy Rhodes – who cleared up the broken glass – has offered to fix the windscreen so that Mr Ali does not look back on his maximum score with regret.

“I’ve agreed to pay for his windscreen repair,” he said. “It was right off the middle of his bat, and it went right through the middle of the screen.

The moment cricketer Asif Ali realises where the ball landed. Photo: @IllingworthCC/Twitter

“He is renowned for his big hitting, he’s a very destructive batsman. There was no anger, he’s a very relaxed guy.”

Mr Ali finished on 43 not out, but it was not enough to carry his side to the semi-finals of the competition.