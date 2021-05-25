EU fails to strike deal on how to cut carbon emissions

Coal Plants Mercury Around $3.5 trillion is required between now and 2050 to meet targets for a “sustainable path,” according to the International Energy Agency. AP (J. David Ake)

EU leaders failed to agree on how to meet the bloc’s ambitious new climate targets and share the responsibility of cutting carbon emissions.

By 2030, Brussels wants to reduce emissions by at least 55 per cent of 1990 levels – a significant step up from the previous goal of 40 per cent.

A UK-based charity issued a warning that, should the EU rely solely on carbon markets to reach its target, the price of diesel could rise by 50 cents a litre over the next decade.

After a two-day meeting in the Belgian capital, EU leaders offered their support for the 55 per cent target but no progress was made on its implementation.

The European Commission will publish a raft of policies in July on the measures required to meet the stricter goals, but member states remain divided on which industries and countries should contribute more.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said she listened “very carefully” to the views of EU countries on how to meet the climate objectives “effectively and fairly”. She reiterated the collective support of the 27 member states for the 55 per cent target.

“Some of these measures may have social impacts,” she said. As a result, Ms von der Leyen said it was vital to consider how compensation could be utilised to protect people.

A carbon trading system – set up to limit emissions – is used for power plants, factories and airlines operating within Europe, but the commission wants to introduce a similar idea for building and road transport sectors.

"The European Council invites the commission to swiftly put forward its legislative package together with an in-depth examination of the environmental, economic and social impact at member state level," an EU leaders said.

European Council chief Charles Michel said the debate was "very complex", while Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said talks on sharing responsibility could only commence once the commission has set out how it intends to meet the emissions target.

"Today's discussion on climate didn't raise any new elements, but it was politically important that everyone could again set priorities. Once the commission presents its analysis, we will have a new basis for discussion. To have that discussion now, in a vacuum, wouldn't make sense," he said.

The EU also urged G20 countries to enhance their climate change ambitions ahead of November's Cop26 summit in Scotland.

The EU statement said the bloc underlined “its readiness to seize the global momentum” and welcomed the US returning to the Paris climate change agreement.

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

