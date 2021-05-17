British Airways staff ‘cancel shifts’ over fears of Indian Covid variant

British Airways bosses have been forced to step in after staff reportedly cancelled shift over fear of a new coronavirus variant. AFP.

British Airways staff are reportedly failing to show up for flights to India over fears of a variant fuelling the wave of coronavirus in the country.



The airline put an end to overnight stays and will allow flexible rosters in a bid to stop cabin crew no-shows, British tabloid the Sun on Sunday reported.



The newspaper said airline bosses wrote to frontline staff asking them to present any concerns they have over their working arrangements.

"If you do not feel comfortable operating these flights then please complete a form and you will be removed," the letter said.



"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority, and we follow and comply with all international regulations," the airline told The National.

India is on the British government's travel red list, meaning people arriving in the UK from there must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel.

Earlier this month, British officials designated B.1.617 as a 'variant of concern' after a cluster of cases were discovered in England.

Scientists advising the UK government believe the strain could be up to 50 per cent more transmissible than the Kent variant discovered last year.

The strain, which was first detected in India last October, is thought to be driving the devastating wave of coronavirus currently sweeping the subcontinent.

On Monday, India reported 281,386 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,106. The World Health Organisation said the strain had been detected in 44 countries.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 1318175617 An Indian relative sits with a patient being treated for the coronavirus in the emergency ward at the BDM Government Hospital, which is currently treating 50 coronavirus cases across three wards designated for covid patients in Kotputli, Jaipur District, Rajasthan, India. Getty Images (Getty Images)

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

MATCH INFO World Cup qualifier Thailand 2 (Dangda 26', Panya 51') UAE 1 (Mabkhout 45+2')

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Second ODI England 322-7 (50 ovs)

The Case For Trump By Victor Davis Hanson



Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

