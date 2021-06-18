India police summon Twitter chief over viral video

Twitter India head to appear before officials

India's Information Technology Minister Ravi Prasad, left, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press conference in February to announce new regulations for social media companies. AP
India's Information Technology Minister Ravi Prasad, left, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press conference in February to announce new regulations for social media companies. AP

Police in India have summoned Twitter's top official in the country to answer allegations that the US firm did not stop the spread of a video that allegedly spread "hate and enmity", according to an official police notice seen by Reuters.

Police in Ghaziabad in northern Uttar Pradesh state this week registered a case after a video shared widely by Twitter users this week showed a few men, apparently Hindu, beating an elderly man believed to be a Muslim and cutting his beard.

The police report names Twitter, its local unit and seven others.

The controversy comes when India's federal government has locked horns with Twitter over non-compliance with certain federal rules, raising concerns that the platform may no more enjoy protection against user-generated content.

Read More

The Indian government's efforts to regulate social media have not had an easy ride.  AFPIndian government’s dispute with Twitter puts internet laws under spotlight

India issues 'final notice' to Twitter over new rules

In a notice dated Thursday, Ghaziabad police wrote to Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to appear before officials within seven days of the receipt of the summons.

"Some people used their Twitter handles to spread hatred and enmity in the society and Twitter did not take cognisance," said the notice, which was reviewed by Reuters.

"Writings and works which promoted enmity and affected harmony between different communities in the country and the state were encouraged and such anti-society messages were allowed to get viral."

Twitter declined to comment, Mr Maheshwari did not respond to a request for comment.

India's IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said Twitter has not complied with a new set of government rules that required them to appoint new compliance officers.

The rules state that in case of non-compliance, protection that companies enjoy related to any liability against user-generated content "shall not be applicable" and companies "shall be liable for punishment under any law."

"The moment Twitter was non-compliant, the safe harbour protection was automatically not available," said Shlok Chandra, a New Delhi-based lawyer who represents the federal government in various cases. "The position is very clear."

Some free speech activists however disagree, saying it is eventually the courts that will decide whether Twitter enjoys that protection or not on a case-to-case basis.

The case against Twitter and others levels allegations under Indian law provisions such as insulting religious beliefs and public mischief.

IT minister Mr Prasad lashed out at Twitter this week for the Ghaziabad incident, saying its failure to act was "perplexing."

Published: June 18, 2021 12:34 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Thomas Geiles, left, with Brigid and Barry Casey, and their toddler Abigail. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

Man saves toddler's life in Abu Dhabi mall after she stops breathing

Health
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Philanthropist and journalist Elizabeth Filippouli has compiled a selection of letters written by female thought-leaders – politicians, actors and writers – for her new book. Piranha Photography

'From Women to the World': powerful letters by Arab activists among new anthology

Books
Depending on your loan and business history, you may be able to access a better rate, a lower monthly payment or more favourable repayment terms. Photo: Getty Images

How small-business owners can pay down pandemic debt

Money
Emirates will resume services to a number of cities in July. AP

Emirates to operate 90% of its pre-pandemic network by end of July

Aviation
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?