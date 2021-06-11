Afghan Hazaras seek justice for targeted killings

Ethnic minority faces attacks at schools, sports clubs and even at birth

Minutes after a bomb destroyed another minivan in a Hazara neighbourhood in west Kabul – the fourth in just 48 hours – Mohammad Shoaib Khiari began calling his mother.

She had gone with her two daughters to buy curtains for their new home.

He was frantic when she did not answer and began to search Kabul hospitals. He found his sister, Hosnia in critical condition with burns over 50 per cent of her body.

His mother and his sister, Mina, 23, were dead.

Three days later on June 6, Hosnia, 21, died – the latest victim in a series of attacks targeting Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras.

Some human rights groups are calling the many attacks a "crime against humanity". As well as being among the poorest in Afghanistan, ethnic Hazaras are also mostly Shiite Muslims, a minority in predominantly Sunni Afghanistan.

This week, when ISIS attacked de-mining NGO Halo Trust in Baghlan province, killing 10, witnesses said the attackers were looking to target Hazaras.

The charity's chief executive James Cowan said when the gunmen stormed the camp they demanded to know which team members were from the Hazara community. "When our staff refused to name them, the gunmen went from room to room murdering our staff."

After the collapse of the Taliban 20 years ago, Hazara community members began to flourish and soon advanced in various fields, including education and sports, and moved up the ladder of success.

They now fear those gains will be lost to chaos and war after the final withdrawal of American and Nato troops from Afghanistan this summer.

“People who can afford to leave Afghanistan, they leave Afghanistan, or if they cannot afford to leave Afghanistan, they stay here and wait to die,” said Qatradullah Broman, a mourner at the funeral of Mina and her mother.

A local ISIS affiliate has declared war on the Afghanistan’s minority Shiites and has claimed responsibility for many of the recent attacks. The Taliban when they last ruled were accused of massacring Hazaras, in tit-for-tat attacks that followed the killing of ethnic Pashtuns in northern Afghanistan.

In Hazara homes, suspicion even falls on the government as they wonder why perpetrators are rarely arrested, and investigations never made public.

They complain of lax security in Hazara-dominated areas even as attacks proliferate, and some recall warlords allied to the government who massacred Hazaras in previous wars.

Following last week’s bombings in western Kabul that killed Mr Khiari’s sisters and mother, a social media hashtag campaign #StopHazaraGenocide briefly trended on Twitter.

The UN Human Rights Commission has been petitioned to investigate the killing of Hazaras as genocide, or at least as a "war against humanity", said Wadood Pedram, executive director of the Kabul-based Human Rights and Eradication of Violence Organisation, which initiated the petition.

Read More

HALO was founded in Afghanistan in 1988. Today the programme employs an ethnically diverse workforce of over 3,400 staff, recruited directly from towns and villages affected by landmines. The HALO TrustTen workers from mine-clearing NGO shot dead in Afghanistan

Taliban attempts to woo Afghanistan's Hazara community with new appointment

Kabul school attack survivors speak of determination to support children

Hazaras, meanwhile, have been killed at schools, at sports clubs, even at birth.

Last year gunmen attacked a maternity hospital, also in west Kabul, killing 24 people including newborns and their mothers.

The US blamed ISIS but more than a year later no arrests have been made. Rights workers say these attacks rise to the level of war crimes.

Mr Khiari’s family believes that Afghans are tired of war and all people must work together for peace.

“We have to work to bring peace in this country, so people can enjoy their lives. At the moment everyone is living with fear, every time someone’s child leaves the home, it is hard to say if he or she will make it back alive,” said Mina’s uncle, Yusof Rajabi.

The killings are causing Hazaras, who traditionally have been non-violent, who disarmed after the Taliban fled and embraced the nation’s new-found democracy, to turn to militant leaders, some of whom have fought the Taliban and are now in the crosshairs of the government.

In some parts of west Kabul where Hazaras dominate, the rumblings have begun to sound ominous.

Talk has turned to arming Hazara youth to defend against attacks that have been increasingly vicious and often targeting the educated young.

The May 8 triple bombing of the Syed Al Shahada girls’ school that killed more than 100, nearly 80 of them Hazara students, enraged Hazaras. Some say it has been a turning point.

Hazara female basketball players take part in an event on International Women's Day in Bamiyan Province on March 8, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)
Hazara female basketball players take part in an event on International Women's Day in Bamiyan Province on March 8, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)

Sitting on the carpeted floor of the Wali Asar Mosque in west Kabul, Ghulam Reza Berati, a prominent Hazara religious leader, said Hazaras are disappointed in the democracy brought by the US-led coalition following the collapse of the Taliban.

Hazaras, who embraced the new order, have largely been excluded from positions of prominence, he said.

They were among the first to disarm after the US-led invasion in 2001, while many warlords and their groups are still heavily armed 20 years later, he says.

“When human rights, women rights, rule of law and all other internationally recognised laws are not achieved with civilisation, then we have to turn to guns,” Mr Berati said .

The presence of some of the warlords, who are powerful in the government today, remind Hazaras of the violence some perpetrated upon them and the potential dangers the future holds.

Published: June 11, 2021 11:04 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The Founding President Sheikh Zayed, sits in the desert with an unidentified translator at right. This was taken during one of JB Kelly's trips to Abu Dhabi around 1964. Note the classic car at top right. Courtesy JB Kelly Collection / NYUAD Library

Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed in archive acquired by Abu Dhabi university

Heritage
Biogenix Labs in Masdar City is open 24 hours a day and conducts PCR testing. Victor Besa/The National 

Where to get a PCR test in Abu Dhabi

Health
ع / عام / أكبر قبة بالعالم تستقبل زوار معرض مشاريع منطقة مكة المكرمة الرقمي بأكثر من 100 مشروع تنموي 29 شوال,1442 هـ(واس)

The Jeddah Super Dome hosts its first exhibition

Saudi Arabia
Jordan's King Abdullah II succeeded his father, the late King Hussein, in 1999. AFP

Jordan's king forms committee to 'modernise the political system'

MENA
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez