Fireworks at Burj Khalifa traditionally help the UAE to kick off a new year, with tens of thousands of people set to celebrate in Dubai tonight. Pawan Singh / The National
Fireworks at Burj Khalifa traditionally help the UAE to kick off a new year, with tens of thousands of people set to celebrate in Dubai tonight. Pawan Singh / The National
Fireworks at Burj Khalifa traditionally help the UAE to kick off a new year, with tens of thousands of people set to celebrate in Dubai tonight. Pawan Singh / The National
Fireworks at Burj Khalifa traditionally help the UAE to kick off a new year, with tens of thousands of people set to celebrate in Dubai tonight. Pawan Singh / The National

News

UAE

New Year’s Eve 2026: UAE set for major celebrations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Parties, firework displays and concerts will help the country celebrate on the final night of 2025

The National

December 31, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

New Year’s Eve celebrations will soon be well under way, with major celebrations planned across the UAE.

The traditional firework displays in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah look set to attract thousands of revellers.

Concerts by artists such as John Legend, who is to perform at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, and Maroon 5 – scheduled to play at Atlantis The Palm – are also among the celebrations.

Rain is unlikely to dampen spirits as crowds enjoy the party atmosphere outdoors, but it might be advisable to wrap up warm as strong winds are set to bring a chill to the festivities.

Dubai will close major roads early, extend Metro hours and post thousands of emergency workers across the emirate to help manage what promises to be the its largest New Year's Eve celebrations yet.

The plan involves 9,884 police officers, 1,900 medical staff, 1,754 firefighters and 635 ambulance workers, who will help the public to ring in the new year safely. A fully equipped field hospital, with a paediatric care section, will be in operation in the Burj Khalifa area.

Seven medical sites will be in operation across various locations in co-ordination with Dubai Ambulance Services. Dubai is set to welcome tens of thousands of revellers amid a sustained population boom and the city's growing status as a winter tourism destination.

In numbers

Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m

Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’  in Dubai is worth... $600m

China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn

The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn

Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn 

On Women's Day
RACE CARD

6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m

7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m

8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m

8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m

9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m

 

 

W.
Wael Kfoury
(Rotana)

THE SPECS

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE

Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors

Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode

Power: 121hp

Torque: 142Nm

Price: Dh95,900

Turkish Ladies

Various artists, Sony Music Turkey 

Updated: December 31, 2025, 11:45 AM
UAEDubaiAbu Dhabi