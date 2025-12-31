New Year’s Eve 2026: UAE set for major celebrations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

New Year’s Eve celebrations will soon be well under way, with major celebrations planned across the UAE.

The traditional firework displays in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah look set to attract thousands of revellers.

Concerts by artists such as John Legend, who is to perform at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, and Maroon 5 – scheduled to play at Atlantis The Palm – are also among the celebrations.

Rain is unlikely to dampen spirits as crowds enjoy the party atmosphere outdoors, but it might be advisable to wrap up warm as strong winds are set to bring a chill to the festivities.

Dubai will close major roads early, extend Metro hours and post thousands of emergency workers across the emirate to help manage what promises to be the its largest New Year's Eve celebrations yet.

The plan involves 9,884 police officers, 1,900 medical staff, 1,754 firefighters and 635 ambulance workers, who will help the public to ring in the new year safely. A fully equipped field hospital, with a paediatric care section, will be in operation in the Burj Khalifa area.

Seven medical sites will be in operation across various locations in co-ordination with Dubai Ambulance Services. Dubai is set to welcome tens of thousands of revellers amid a sustained population boom and the city's growing status as a winter tourism destination.

