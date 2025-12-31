Stranger Things finale: Five predictions for the show's last episode

The Stranger Things series finale is finally here. Since debuting in 2016, the show has been one of Netflix’s biggest successes, building a devoted global fanbase over nearly a decade.

Now in its fifth and final season, the last episode, with a runtime of a little more than two hours, is set to conclude its long-running story. While this season has received mixed reactions thus far, there is still optimism that the show will deliver a memorable and emotionally satisfying ending.

With that in mind, here are five predictions for what may happen in the finale.

Kali will betray the group

Kali, left, was introduced in season two and made a shocking return in season five. Photo: Netflix

Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), also known as 008 and introduced as Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) “sister”, makes an unexpected return after first appearing in season two, and it has sparked intense speculation among viewers. Her sudden involvement has led many to believe she may not be entirely trustworthy, with theories suggesting she could be secretly working with Dr Kay (Linda Hamilton) or may even be under the influence of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Both possibilities would align with hints that her loyalties are uncertain, particularly as Dr Kay’s limited role so far suggests her true purpose has yet to be revealed. Many fans think Kali may ultimately play a role in leading Eleven into danger rather than helping her escape it.

Major characters will die

Despite the high stakes of the final season, none of the core characters have died yet, which has only strengthened the belief that the finale will change that. The "if you die, I die" pact between Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) in episode seven has been seen as clear foreshadowing that Steve may sacrifice himself to save his friends, while other viewers suspect Eleven and Kali may have to die to ensure the Abyss cannot be accessed again.

There is also speculation around Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) following their emotional "unproposal", and even Mike (Finn Wolfhard), whose potential death would deeply affect both Eleven and Will (Noah Schnapp). Fans are expecting at least one major emotional loss before the story ends.

The true villain will be revealed

Is Vecna really the main villain in the show? Photo: Netflix

Throughout season five, Vecna appears to be the final enemy that Eleven must defeat. However, some viewers believe he may not be the ultimate threat. A growing theory suggests that Henry Creel may have been manipulated from the beginning and was possibly under the Mind Flayer’s control rather than acting independently.

If true, this would shift the finale’s focus toward a larger and far more ancient entity, making the final confrontation not just about defeating Henry, but confronting the true cosmic force behind everything. It would also reframe Henry as another victim of the Abyss rather than the singular mastermind he appears to be.

Vecna is manipulating viewers, too

A fun growing "meta-manipulation” theory suggests Vecna may not only be controlling the characters in Hawkins, but also the audience. This popular theory is gaining traction among fans because of the season’s uneven pacing, awkward dialogue and occasional tonal shifts, suggesting they are not accidental flaws, but deliberate storytelling choices intended to place viewers under the same psychological distortion that the characters experience.

This interpretation reframes Henry Creel as a villain capable of influencing perception itself, blurring the line between the story and those watching it. Some fans even believe the finale may acknowledge this directly, revealing that both the characters and the audience have been subtly “played” by Vecna all along before breaking free from his hold.

A bittersweet ending is more likely than a happy one

Will the core group survive in the finale? Photo: Netflix

While Stranger Things has delivered hopeful endings in the past, there may not be a neatly wrapped conclusion this time. With the scale of destruction, emotional trauma and devastating consequences already established, there's the belief that the finale will lean toward a bittersweet resolution. It could acknowledge both survival and loss as central to the show’s legacy, while also marking a definitive farewell to the core group’s childhood.

