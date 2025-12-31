Gulf countries call for restraint and de-escalation in Yemen

Gulf countries have called for calm and restraint in Yemen following a major escalation in recent days.

A Saudi strike on Emirati vehicles, divisions within the country's governing body and the UAE’s withdrawal of its counter-terrorism personnel have put the nation's future in the spotlight.

Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait said they were monitoring the situation closely, highlighting the important role played by Saudi Arabia and the UAE in supporting "stability and security" in Yemen.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks following the Southern Transitional Council's military takeover of Mahra and Hadhramaut, which share a 700km border with Saudi Arabia. The STC is the largest faction within the ruling Presidential Leadership Council, led by Rashad Al Alimi.

Commenting on Tuesday's developments, Bahrain expressed its "confidence in the leadership of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and their ability to contain any differences in viewpoints within the framework of a unified Gulf".

Qatar and Kuwait commended statements issued by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which reflected "a commitment to prioritising the interests of the region, strengthening the principles of good neighbourliness and adhering to the foundations and principles upon which the GCC Charter is based", Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Oman also called for efforts to de-escalate the situation, contain tensions and address the root of the crisis. It emphasised the importance of respecting Yemen's "sovereignty, security and stability".

