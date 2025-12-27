US 'concerned' by recent events in southern Yemen

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said he was concerned about the situation in south-eastern Yemen.

He also praised Emirati and Saudi Arabian leaders for their diplomatic leadership.

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council has, in recent weeks, taken control of Hadhramaut and Mahra from pro-government troops, marking a significant escalation.

“The US is concerned by recent events in south-eastern Yemen. We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution,” Mr Rubio said on X.

“We are grateful for the diplomatic leadership of our partners, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and remain supportive of all efforts to advance our shared security interests.”

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman repeated calls for a political solution in Yemen, in accordance to the Riyadh Agreement which guarantees the participation of southerners in the future of the country.

The official called on the STC to "prioritise the voice of reason, wisdom and public interest" in response to mediation efforts by Saudi Arbaia and the UAE to end the escalation.

Amr Al Bidh, a foreign affairs special representative for the STC, told The National on Friday that armed groups operating “outside the law had launched multiple ambushes targeting the Hadhrami Elite Forces in eastern Hadhramaut, particularly in the Ghail bin Yamin area”.

One of the ambushes, Mr Al Bidh said, was carried out with the participation of “armed elements affiliated with Al Qaeda”, along with other groups.

Two soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured in the attack, he said.

Mr Al Bidh said Hadhrami Elite Forces responded “successfully”, regaining control of the area.

Also on Friday, the UAE welcomed Saudi's Arabia's efforts to act in the best interests of Yemen's people, after escalating tension between the STC and the ruling Presidential Leadership Council.

“The UAE welcomed the brotherly efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support security and stability in the Republic of Yemen, and commended its role in serving the interests of the Yemeni people and fulfilling their legitimate aspirations for stability and prosperity,” the Foreign Ministry said.

