Ten workers from mine-clearing NGO shot dead in Afghanistan

Ten people working for mine-clearing organisation Halo Trust were shot dead in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday night, an attack the government blamed on the Taliban.

Another 16 people were wounded in the attack on a demining camp in the Baghlan-e-Marzaki district in Baghlan province. A group entered the camp and opened fire, Halo said.

"The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency ... and started shooting everyone," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said.

About 110 men from communities in northern Afghanistan were in the camp having finished their work on nearby minefields, Halo spokeswoman Louise Vaughan said .

"We strongly condemn the attack on our staff, who were carrying out humanitarian work to save lives. We are focused now on the care of the injured staff and supporting the families affected," the NGO said.

The incident happened in an area controlled by government forces, and the attackers were wearing masks, Baghlan governor's spokesman Jawed Basharat told AFP.

The wounded workers were treated at a hospital in Pul-e-Khumri City, in the centre of Baghlan, Afghanistan's Tolo News reported.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied responsibility for the attack.

Decades of conflict has left Afghanistan as one of the most heavily mined countries in the world.

Security officials gather in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 18 March 2021. At least four people were killed and eleven others injured after a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a minibus carrying employees of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, went off in Kabul. Hedayatullah Amid / EPA An Afghan security official inspects the scene in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 18 March 2021. Hedayatullah Amid / EPA A security worker is seen near a damaged vehicle after a blast in Kabul on March 18, 2021. Wakil Kohsar / AFP A boy looks out of a shattered window in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 18 March 2021. Hedayatullah Amid / EPA People are seen through a broken car window in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 18 March 2021. Hedayatullah Amid / EPA Shattered windows in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 18 March 2021. Hedayatullah Amid / EPA A security worker is seen near a damaged vehicle after a blast in Kabul on March 18, 2021. Wakil Kohsar / AFP Afghan security officials pose in the Karokh district of Herat after suspected Taliban militants were killed in an attack on Pashtan Dam in Afghanistan on 16 March 2021. At least three Afghan soldiers and eight Taliban militants were killed in the incident. Jalil Rezayee / EPA Afghan security officials pose in the Karokh district of Herat, Afghanistan, on 16 March 2021. EPA

Violence in the country has been on the increase since May when US and Nato forces began to withdraw from the country.

The US has already removed more than 50 per cent of its forces from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

After an order from President Joe Biden, the US military will remove 2,500 troops, 16,000 civilian contractors and hundreds of tonnes of equipment from Afghanistan by September 11, which marks the 20-year anniversary of the Al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.

In recent weeks, the Taliban made several advance s on territory in Afghanistan as the group looks to capitalise on the security transition to expand its presence in the country.

In the past week, the Taliban gained control of a number of districts including two districts in the southern Zabul and Uruzgan provinces, the Shahrak district of Ghor province, and on Monday night, the group took the Dawlat Abad district in Faryab province.

Afghanistan television network Tolo News reported that 17 districts had fallen to the Taliban in the past two months.

Afghanistan says it has 300,000 security forces to ward off Taliban advances, but analysts suspect the number of active-duty forces is lower. Recent attacks by the Taliban killed dozens of security force members.

Peace negotiations that began in Doha last September between the Taliban and Afghan government have ground to a halt. The Taliban said they would not participate in the US-led mediations until all foreign troops had withdrawn from the country.