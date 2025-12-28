Weird and wonderful New Year's Eve traditions from around the world

As December 31 comes closer, people around the world gather to welcome a fresh year while bidding farewell to the one that has passed, something many will be happy to do this time around.

While parties and fireworks are among the most familiar ways to celebrate, countless cultures mark the moment with their own distinctive customs.

From meaningful rituals to joyful celebrations, here are some of the most unique New Year’s traditions observed around the world.

Seven meals for strength, Estonia

In Estonia, New Year’s Day is all about abundance. Tradition says people should eat seven, nine or even 12 meals throughout the day – numbers considered lucky in Estonian folklore. Each meal is believed to add strength and good fortune for the coming year, symbolising prosperity, vitality and plenty.

Of course, most people only have a bite or small serving of each meal rather than full feasts, but the sentiment remains the same: welcoming the year with generosity, fullness and gratitude.

Smashing pomegranates, Turkey

In Turkey, families smash a pomegranate on the doorstep of their home, believing the bursting seeds will usher in good fortune for the months ahead. iStockphoto.com

In Turkey, the pomegranate is more than just a fruit; it is considered a powerful symbol of luck, prosperity and abundance. As the New Year arrives, many families smash a pomegranate on the doorstep of their home, believing the bursting seeds will usher in good fortune for the months ahead.

The more seeds that scatter, the greater the blessings are thought to be, representing hopes for wealth, health and happiness. With its deep red colour symbolising life and vitality, the pomegranate remains a meaningful and visually striking way for many in Turkey to welcome a fresh start.

Right foot first, Argentina

In Argentina, many people make sure to start the year on the right foot, literally. As midnight passes, it is customary to ensure that the first step taken into the New Year is with the right foot, a symbolic gesture believed to encourage positive beginnings, good luck and success.

This small but meaningful act reflects a cultural belief that the way you step into the year can influence how it unfolds, setting an optimistic tone from the very first moment of January.

Water tossing, Cuba

Cubans believe that throwing a bucket of dirty water out of their homes at midnight represents the act of washing away bad luck, misfortunes and negative energies accumulated over the past year. This gesture is meant to start the year afresh, filled with positive energy and hope for better fortunes ahead.

In preparation for this ritual, homes are thoroughly cleaned, with every corner mopped and swept until spotless. The water used during the cleaning is saved and flung into the street at midnight, marking the release of old troubles and a clean slate for the year ahead.

Hanging onions, Greece

The tradition of hanging onions in Greek culture is deeply rooted in symbolism and ritual. Onions, revered since ancient Greece for their ability to sprout even when neglected, represent rebirth, fertility and regeneration.

Hanging an onion on the door is believed to promote personal growth and prosperity for the household in the coming year. This ritual often takes place after the New Year's Day church service, when families bring home an onion and hang it near the entrance to welcome new beginnings and ward off negativity.

Serving 12 spherical fruits, the Philippines

Round fruits are a popular choice for families to eat during New Year's Eve. AFP

On New Year’s Eve, families in the Philippines make sure to serve 12 spherical fruits, which are believed to represent prosperity because they're round. As for the lucky number, each fruit represents one month of the year. The fruits usually take centre stage at the table during the midnight meal.

The 108 bell chimes, Japan

At midnight on December 31, 108 bells ring out all over Japan. The practice is called Joya-no-Kane and the bells are rung by Buddhists. The number of chimes represents what is known in Buddhism as the “earthly desires”. If you're in Japan, you can witness the bells toll on TV or hear them on the radio.

Banging pots and pans, Ireland

Around the world, people bang pots and pans at midnight as a way to ward off evil spirits for the year ahead. Unsplash

As the clock strikes midnight around the world, many people take to the streets to ring in the New Year by banging pots and pans. The tradition is carried out across the world, from the UK to Australia, although it is widely believed that the tradition originated in Ireland. The action is said to ward off evil spirits and negativity, paving the way for a happy and positive year ahead.

Calennig, Wales

Though this tradition isn’t particularly popular in the modern world, there was a time when this Welsh gift-giving rite was as beloved as Christmas Day itself. From dawn until about noon on New Year’s Day, children would go door-to-door in a game that shares some similarities with trick or treat. Singing or relaying rhymes on doorsteps, they would be rewarded with gifts of copper coins or sweets. The word calennig refers to an apple or orange skewered with cloves and dried fruit. These would be carried by the children as a symbol of good luck, and later displayed in their family homes.

Setting fire to wishes, Armenia

We all know to make a wish as the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve, but in some parts of the world, they don’t just make a wish, they consume it. In a tradition traced back to Russia, some families write their wishes for the New Year on scraps of paper, which they then set on fire and put in their glass of drink. It is then customary to drink the ashes as the clock strikes its 12th chime. This custom is also commonplace in Armenia.

Cutting apples, the Czech Republic

People in the Czech Republic traditionally cut an apple in two to predict how the new year might look. Tiffany Chang / Unsplash

As the New Year approaches, people in the Czech Republic traditionally cut an apple in two, to predict how the year ahead might look. Should the core be surrounded by the shape of a star, you are in for a good and lucky year ahead. If the core is in the shape of a cross, you could be in for a treacherous 12 months.

Vasilopita cake, Cyprus

In Cyprus, a New Year is ushered in with cake. In the Greek Orthodox religion, January 1 is the name day of Saint Basil, or Ayios Vasilios, who is the saint associated with Father Christmas, as opposed to Saint Nicholas in the western tradition. And so, on the first of the year, a cake named in his honour, the “vasilopita”, is served, in a tradition that is also observed across Greece, the Balkans and parts of Eastern Europe.

In days gone by, the cake was cut by the head of the family, in the presence of loved ones, and was meant to bring blessings into the home. Hidden within the sweet treat, which is crafted from a variety of different doughs, depending on individual family traditions, is a coin. Whoever gets the slice containing that little trinket is supposed to be granted good luck for the rest of the year.

Chair-jumping, Denmark

As the clock strikes midnight in Denmark, it is tradition to stand on a chair and jump down to the floor. By spending the last moments of the year with your feet off the ground, the Danes believe you can jump into the New Year fresh, leaving any negativity and bad vibes in the year just elapsed.

Hogmanay, Scotland

Edinburgh's Torchlight Procession kick-starts Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations - the largest New Year party in the UK. Courtesy TCSPR / Ian Georgeson

Revellers stroll through Edinburgh's Old Town during the Hogmanay Torchlight Procession. Courtesy TSCPR / Ian Georgeson

Edinburgh's Torchlight Procession includes dancers, performers and more. Courtesy TCSPR /Ian Georgeson

The Torchlight Procession travelled down the city's Royal Mile towards Holyrood Park in Scotland's capital. EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Edinburgh's Torchlight Procession stems from ancient Winter Solstice celebrations. EPA/ROBERT PERRY

More than 40,000 people descended upon Scotland's capital city to join the Hogmanay celebrations on Monday, December 30, 2019. EPA/ROBERT PERRY

The Edinburgh Torchlight Procession marks the start of three days of Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland. Courtesy TCSPR / Ian Georgeson

Fire artists pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlight procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A member of PyroCeltica poses in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay Torchlight Procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The Torchlight Procession culminated in Holyrood Park where a sign of friendship is created by torchbearers. Courtesy www.edinburghshogmanay.com

Hogmanay is the Scottish word for the last day of the year. Many believe it dates back to the 8th century when the Vikings invaded Scotland. These raiders would celebrate the winter solstice with huge fire-burning parties. In Scotland's northern Shetland Isles, the annual Up-Helly-Aa fire festival continues this tradition, but across the rest of the country it has become Hogmanay.

The celebration also gained prominence when religious leaders expelled Christmas across Scotland due to religious divides. With Christmas banned for nearly 400 years, many people simply made Hogmanay the bigger celebration.

When the clock strikes midnight, people greet each other with traditional toasts such as “Lang may yer lum reek”. This is Scots for 'long will your chimney smoke', and is a wish for good fortune.

Auld Lang Syne, a poem by Scotland's most famous poet Robert Burns, has become the soundtrack for New Year around the world. At every Scottish ceilidh or Hogmanay party, people gather in a circle to link arms and belt out the lyrics after the clock strikes 12.

Eating 12 grapes, Spain

In Spain, people eat 12 grapes for good luck before the clock strikes midnight. Unsplash

In the minute before midnight on New Year's Eve, people in Spain traditionally eat 12 grapes. The custom is thought to bring luck and good fortune for the year ahead, as well as ward off any evil spirits that may be lurking. New Year's grape-eating is also commonplace in Latin America and Indonesia.

Wave-jumping, Brazil

If you head to the shoreline on one of Brazil's many beautiful beaches at the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve, you will probably see many people wading in the shallows, preparing to enter the New Year with the custom of jumping over seven waves – one for each day of the week. In doing so, Brazilians pay honour to Yemoja, goddess of the sea, in the hopes of getting in her good books for the year ahead. It is also commonplace to bring offerings such as jewellery and flowers, to leave at the shoreline.

Carrying an empty suitcase, Latin America

In Latin America, revellers with wanderlust see in the New Year by carrying an empty suitcase on a stroll around their block. It is thought the act is enough to ensure the year ahead will be filled with travel and adventure. People have also taken to racing with empty suitcases, too, in a bid to speed things along.

A midnight kiss, Germany

Derived from German folklore, it is tradition for people in the much of the western world to share a kiss at midnight. The custom has been around since the 4th century, and it is thought the kiss will bring both you and your beloved shared good fortunes for the year ahead.

Stage 5 results 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 3:48:53 2 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team - 3 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott - 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 5 Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) CCC Team 0:00:07 General Classification: 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 20:35:04 2 Tadej Pogacar (SlO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:48 5 Rafał Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:11

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”