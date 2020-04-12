Coronavirus: UAE records lowest number of infections since January 4

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 12, 2020. The National Screening Center, Mina Rashed, Dubai. Nurse Asmahan Bin Thabet Al Nahdi sanitizes her hands after conducting a swab test. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter: Nick Webster

The UAE recorded its lowest number of new Covid-19 infections since January 4 on Monday.

The daily caseload of 1,507 brought the country's overall tally to 537,524.

It is the second day in a row that infection rates have dropped to a four-month low, after 1,572 cases were confirmed on Sunday.

A further 1,476 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 517,805.

The death toll stands at 1,615, following two further fatalities.

Active cases rose slightly to 18,104, as a recent trend of new cases exceeding recoveries continued.

These latest cases were identified as a result of 142,603 tests – a drop-off from recent daily testing rates of more than 200,000.

More than 45.8 million PCR and DPI tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.

As well as pressing ahead with a mass testing drive, the UAE is leading an extensive vaccination campaign.

More than 11.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide since December.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

