Coronavirus keeps man accused of indecent assault on teenager from Dubai court date

A court in Dubai heard statements from the victim and a police officer in an indecent assault trial this week, but the accused did not appear because he caught the coronavirus. The National
A man accused of indecently assaulting a teenage boy in Dubai was unable to attend a court hearing because he had caught the coronavirus.

The accused was scheduled to appear before Dubai Criminal Court this week but was placed in isolation after testing positive while in detention. The hearing went on without him.

The 38-year-old was alleged to have entered the boy's family home in Oud Metha on December 8 claiming he was there to fix water pipes.

“He asked me to fill up a form then asked who was home with me and I told him it was just me,” the boy, 15, told the court.

Dubai Criminal Court was told the Pakistani defendant touched the boy's crotch and tried to kiss him.

The teenager said he screamed, pushed the man away and ran to his room.

“He fell to the ground but got up and followed me to the bedroom and did the same thing again,” the teenager said.

“He asked me to not tell anyone, then left.”

The boy said he told his parents what had happened when they arrived home, and they called the police.

Officers identified the suspect from surveillance footage in the apartment building and made an arrest.

“When I questioned him, he told me he is sick, and whenever around children he can't help it but try to touch them,” the arresting officer said.

“He even told me this was not the first time he did such a thing to a child.”

A verdict is expected next week.

Published: June 10, 2021 04:03 PM

