Sheikh Hamdan shows Elon Musk round Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Sunday shared photographs of him showing Elon Musk the sights of Dubai.

In a series of images posted on Instagram, the two men can be seen having a meeting while the last photo shows Sheikh Hamdan driving the Tesla chief executive round Dubai's streets.

“I very much enjoyed a multifaceted discussion with Elon Musk on space, technology and humanity. Excited to see what the future holds,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

Sheikh Hamdan with Mr Musk. Instagram / Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

The meeting was held in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai Media Office reported. Discussions revolved around a sustainable development vision that helps overcome diverse challenges and shapes a better future marked by universal progress and prosperity.

The discussions also touched on other key factors that have made the UAE and Dubai prime technology and innovation destinations.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE and Dubai continue to inspire innovation while Mr Musk praised the UAE's forward-looking vision and the significant strides it has made in technology.

It is not the first time Mr Musk has held high-level discussions with a senior Emirati figure.

In March, he held talks with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, on the importance of artificial intelligence.

“I discussed with Elon Musk the importance of artificial intelligence and advanced technology in developing more agile and responsive government systems that prioritise innovation in service delivery,” Sheikh Tahnoon wrote on social media at the time.

