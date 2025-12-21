President Sheikh Mohamed meets France’s Macron in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday received Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting at the Zayed National Museum, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with Mr Macron ahead of the approaching New Year, the state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron, who is on a working visit to the Emirates, discussed the historic and strategic relations between the two countries and how to strengthen them.
Sheikh Mohamed hosted a lunch in honour of the French President. They focused on building on economic ties, investment and cultural fields, in addition to renewable energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence and sustainability.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and a number of ministers and senior officials.
Also present were the delegation accompanying the French President, which included several ministers and senior officials. Mr Macron had arrived in the country earlier on Sunday, where he was welcomed at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Khaled and a number of senior officials.
In February, Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Macron in Paris to discuss strengthening collaboration in artificial intelligence. At the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed noted that the two countries share a commitment to the responsible use of the technology for global development.
They attended a ceremony to mark the UAE-France Framework for Co-operation in AI, which was signed by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, and French ministers Jean-Noel Barrot and Eric Lombard.
They also addressed ways to deepen collaboration in the economic, investment and cultural fields, as well as climate action and energy. The two countries have maintained a Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership since 2022 and launched the UAE-France Bilateral Climate Investment Platform last year.