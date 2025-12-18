President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates 'brother' Sheikh Tamim on Qatar's National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday hailed the UAE's "deep-rooted partnership" with Qatar in celebration of its National Day.

The UAE leader reflected on the shared ambitions of the Gulf neighbours after sending a message of congratulations to Emir Sheikh Tamim.

Qatar marks its National Day on December 18 to honour the country's unification in 1878. It was declared an independent state in 1971.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to my brother Sheikh Tamim and the Qatari people on the occasion of Qatari National Day," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

"Building upon our shared history and deep-rooted partnership, the UAE and Qatar remain united in our continued pursuit of progress and prosperity for our nations, peoples and the wider region."

The UAE and Qatar enjoy long-standing ties stretching back decades, with both countries members of the Gulf Co-operation Council.

The close links were highlighted when Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Doha to meet Sheikh Tamim in September, only a day after an Israeli attack on the country that targeted Hamas leaders.

Sheikh Mohamed had previously held talks in Doha with Sheikh Tamim in June, to discuss joint efforts to bolster relations.

