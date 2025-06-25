President Sheikh Mohamed meets Emir of Qatar in Doha

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday arrived in Doha, where he was met by Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.

The visit follows a phone call between the two men on Tuesday, during which Sheikh Mohamed expressed hope that the Israel-Iran ceasefire would bolster “security, stability and peace across the Middle East”.

The UAE leader praised Sheikh Tamim for his role in securing the truce and emphasised the importance of continued co-ordination and joint action to ensure the success of the agreement, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed the UAE's full support for Qatar following the thwarted Iranian attack on the Al Udeid airbase in the country on Monday night.

He enquired after the well-being of the people of Qatar and reaffirmed the UAE's condemnation of the attack and its support for measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.

The attack on US military airbase, retaliation for America bombing Iranian nuclear sites at the weekend, led to the closure of airspace above Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq and the diversion of some flights.

US President Donald Trump said the US would hold talks with Iran next week, with a possible agreement on the table about Tehran's nuclear programme.

“We’re going to talk to them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don’t know. To me, I don’t think it’s that necessary. I mean, they had a war, they fought, now they’re going back to their world. I don’t care if I have an agreement or not,” Mr Trump said during a news conference at the end of a NATO summit in The Hague.

The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Supreme Council for National Security; Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, the UAE's ambassador to Qatar, and several senior officials.