President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with Iranian President amid Israel war

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday held a telephone call with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he expressed the UAE’s solidarity with Tehran.

The leaders discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and specifically Israel’s escalating conflict with Iran, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE is engaging in intensive consultations to help de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region.

It came as Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said there is no alternative to political and diplomatic solutions, while calling for the UN and Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities to achieve a ceasefire and reinforce international peace.

He warned against the risks of “reckless and miscalculated actions that could extend beyond the borders of the two countries” and emphasised the urgent need for wisdom and restraint.

“The UAE believes that promoting dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states are essential principles for resolving the current crises,” he said. “The UAE calls on the United Nations and the Security Council to fully uphold their responsibilities by preventing further escalation and taking urgent and necessary measures to achieve a ceasefire and reinforce international peace and security.”

Watch: US President Donald Trump calls for Iran's 'unconditional surrender'

Storm clouds of war

In Washington, the mood music appears very different as US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was an "easy target", after saying "we” have total control over Iran’s skies” while appearing to acknowledge American involvement in the conflict.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Mr Trump wrote in the first of a series of post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived and manufactured ‘stuff’. Nobody does it better than the good ol’ US,” he said.

Mr Trump's next post said: "We know exactly where the so-called 'supreme leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – we are not going to take him out (kill), at least not for now.

"But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said, before adding: "Unconditional surrender."

