President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire in talks with Emir of Qatar

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed hope that the Israel-Iran ceasefire would bolster “security, stability and peace across the Middle East” in talks with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.

The UAE leader praised Sheikh Tamim for his role in securing the truce and emphasised the importance of continued co-ordination and joint action to ensure the success of the agreement, state news agency Wam reported.

During the phone call on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed outlined the UAE's solidarity with Qatar and pledged full support following the thwarted Iranian attack on the Al Udeid airbase in the country on Monday night.

He enquired about the well-being of the people of Qatar and reaffirmed the UAE's condemnation of the attack and its support for the measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.

The attack on Al Udeid airbase, retaliation for the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites at the weekend, led to the closure of airspace above Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq, forcing some flights to be diverted.

US President Donald Trump told Israel to “bring your pilots home” after announcing a ceasefire deal assisted by Qatar and Oman.

Sheikh Tamim thanked the UAE President and offered his thanks for the show of support provided by the Emirates.

Key discussions

On Tuesday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with fellow foreign ministers from Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) member state taking part in the 49th Extraordinary Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council, held in Qatar, were received by Sheikh Tamin.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen mechanisms for joint Gulf action and included discussions on efforts to maintain regional security and stability in light of current challenges.

