Middle East pushes to preserve fragile peace between Israel and Iran

Middle East leaders were intensifying efforts to support a fragile truce on Tuesday, after Israel and Iran stepped back from their 12-day air war.

US President Donald Trump told Israel to "bring your pilots home" after announcing a ceasefire deal assisted by Qatar and Oman. It followed a tumultuous few days in which the US bombed Iran and an American base in Qatar was attacked in retaliation.

Both sides indicated they would pause attacks. But Israel accused Iran of breaching the truce and said it attacked a radar site in response.

In an angry swipe at the alleged breaches, Mr Trump said Israel and Iran "don't know what they are doing". He told Israel: "Do not drop those bombs."

Iran sought to repair relations with the Gulf after its attack on the Al Udeid base in Qatar sparked widespread condemnation. President Masoud Pezeshkian told Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim that the strike was "merely a reaction to the direct and overt involvement of the United States" in Israel's war.

The missile strike "should not be interpreted as a confrontation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its friendly, brotherly neighbour," Mr Pezeshkian said. Qatar said it had shot down almost all of Iran's missiles.

Qatar reopened its airspace after saying it had 'thwarted' a missile attack from Iran. Reuters

In a call with Mr Pezeshkian on Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire, state news agency Wam reported. It said he expressed hope it would serve as a foundation for enhancing stability, security and peace across the Middle East.

Qatar revealed it was asked by the US to approach Iran about a ceasefire. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar was surprised to be attacked given it was trying to defuse the conflict.

"We are looking forward to constructing a clear and solid understanding that guarantees that such incidents will not be repeated," he said.

Oman also played a prominent role in a behind-the-scenes diplomatic drive involving Qatar, Egypt and Russia, sources told The National. They said messages relayed between Iran and the Trump administration included thinly veiled threats of using more destructive missiles against Israel or closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel said it had entered the ceasefire having "met all the objectives" of its campaign, known as Operation Rising Lion. The war began with a surprise Israeli attack on June 13 that hit nuclear sites and killed senior Iranian commanders. It then escalated into attacks on government buildings and residential areas of Tehran.

Israel has taken civilian casualties from Iranian counter-strikes. Reuters

The Israeli military has been told to "maintain a high level of alert and readiness to deliver a powerful response to any violation of the ceasefire", said spokesman Brig Gen Effie Defrin. He said Israeli fighter jets hit dozens of military sites in Tehran in the hours before the ceasefire took effect.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired 14 ballistic missiles at Israel before the truce, Tasnim news agency reported. It said more than 600 Iranians had been killed in the war, including civilians and military commanders.

Mr Pezeshkian said that if Israel "does not violate the ceasefire, Iran will not do so". The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said that a "determined and powerful response" had forced Israel to agree a truce. Hypersonic missile attacks have damaged buildings in Tel Aviv on a scale beyond what Israel is used to from fighting Hamas, Hezbollah and other militants.

If the ceasefire holds, attention will return to Israel's next move in Gaza, where no peace has taken hold. More than 500 Palestinians have been killed at aid distribution points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a UN human rights official said on Tuesday.

They included 32 people killed on Tuesday morning, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa. “We’re still begging for aid to be allowed in, while Iran ended its war in a matter of days,” one Gaza resident, Rasha Abdel Rahman, told The National.

"A nuclear-armed nation ended its war in days,” she told The National. “But here we are in Gaza, stateless, unarmed, struggling for two years with no end in sight.”

Palestinians in Gaza have endured continued Israeli attacks during the air war in Iran. AP

Israeli politicians almost universally rallied behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the attacks on Iran, described by the US and Israel as a decisive blow against a secret nuclear weapons programme that Tehran denies it is running. But the country is split on the next move in Gaza. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said it was time for Israel to “start rebuilding”.

Mr Lapid said it "is the time to complete the mission: return all the hostages, end the war in Gaza and stop once and for all the coup that threatens to make Israel weak, divided and vulnerable," referring to the policies of Mr Netanyahu's far-right government.

The US intervened on Sunday with bunker-buster bombs dropped on underground Iranian nuclear sites, although it wasn't clear how much of Iran's uranium stockpile had been damaged. Iran's retaliation against Qatar, although condemned across the Arab world, was billed by Tehran as a proportionate response that did not put civilian lives at risk.

“Everyone knew that Iran needed a face-saving hit and was allowed to strike Al Udeid, which resulted in nothing militarily – Doha intercepted all the missiles except one, which fell in an empty area," Ali Bakir, assistant professor at Qatar University and non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told The National. He warned though that the strike "increases the regional distrust in Iran’s policies".

US President Donald Trump berated Israel and Iran before leaving the White House for a Nato summit. AP

Oman and the other nations involved behind the scenes urged the Trump administration to act "quickly and decisively", warning that a prolonged war would have disastrous results for the Middle East and beyond, said the sources.

"Oman was by far the most active party in these contacts," said one source. "It has orchestrated the contacts between the Iranians and the Americans, delivering messages from the pair to each other."

Mr Netanyahu's office accused Iran of firing a missile just six minutes after the ceasefire took effect, followed by two more on Tuesday morning. Iran denied the claim.

"In response to Iran's violations, the air force destroyed a radar array near Tehran," Mr Netanyahu's office said. "Following President Trump's conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further attacks."

Iran meanwhile said it has arrested a European tourist for “spying on sensitive and military areas”. Dozens of alleged foreign spies have been detained since Israel attacked Iran, where authorities claimed to have broken up more than a dozen Mossad-linked cells.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989 Director: Goran Hugo Olsson Rating: 5/5

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 On sale: now

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Price, base: Dh1,731,672 Engine: 6.5-litre V12 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The details Colette Director: Wash Westmoreland Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West Our take: 3/5

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

UAE%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EMuhammad%20Waseem%20(captain)%2C%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20Aryan%20Lakra%2C%20Ashwanth%20Valthapa%2C%20Asif%20Khan%2C%20Aryansh%20Sharma%2C%20CP%20Rizwaan%2C%20Hazrat%20Billal%2C%20Junaid%20Siddique%2C%20Karthik%20Meiyappan%2C%20Rohan%20Mustafa%2C%20Vriitya%20Aravind%2C%20Zahoor%20Khan%20and%20Zawar%20Farid.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.