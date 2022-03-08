What are the remaining Covid-19 rules in Abu Dhabi?

Major changes have been made to Covid-19 restrictions in Abu Dhabi over the past week.

Face masks are now optional outside and quarantine for close contacts has been scrapped.

But what measures are still in place to protect the public?

Face masks

People no longer have to wear face masks outside in Abu Dhabi. However, face masks must still be worn in all public indoor areas, such as shopping malls and schools.

Rules on physical distancing also remain.

Close contacts

Close contacts of positive cases no longer have to quarantine.

Anyone who has been identified as a close contact of a positive case is now free to leave their homes at any time, but they must take PCR tests for five consecutive days.

Schools

Face masks remain for the time being, both indoors and outside.

But private schools in Abu Dhabi no longer require close contacts of Covid-19 cases to switch to remote learning and isolate.

Pupils can now continue to attend school in person as long as they have no symptoms. But they must take a test on day one and day four.

Teachers and employees who know they have been exposed to the virus must still take PCR tests for five consecutive days, in line with the latest government announcement.

Entering public places

The Al Hosn green pass remains mandatory to enter most public places in Abu Dhabi.

The validity of the green pass was reduced from 30 days to 14 at the start of December, when the Omicron wave took hold, meaning people had to take a PCR test every two weeks.

That two-week validity remains.

Positive cases

Tracking wristbands, which monitor the movement of people with Covid-19, are no longer used during home isolation in the emirate.

People who isolate at home can either wait out the 10 days, at which point the Al Hosn green pass will automatically revert back to green.

Or they can obtain two negative PCRs, at least 24 hours apart.

Once the Al Hosn pass reverts back to green, people are free to leave their homes.

The border

All border restrictions to enter the emirate from across the UAE have been scrapped.

People do not have to show the green pass entering Abu Dhabi from the border with Dubai.

They are also no longer subject to temperature screening with EDE scanners.

Travel

Travellers no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

And travellers flying with Etihad no longer need a negative PCR test result to board flights, unless it is a requirement of their final destination. Etihad previously required a negative test from all passengers.

Unvaccinated travellers flying to the UAE must, however, continue to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of their departure, or display a certificate of Covid-19 recovery dated within 30 days of their flight.

Children under 16 are exempt from these requirements.

Abu Dhabi also scrapped its green list system and removed quarantine for all international travellers.

