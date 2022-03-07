Abu Dhabi removes mandatory on-arrival PCR tests for vaccinated travellers

Abu Dhabi has further eased travel requirements for tourists flying to the UAE.

Effective immediately, vaccinated travellers no longer need to take a PCR test when landing at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Etihad Airways announced the change in the on-arrival testing policy in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"Following the latest UAE government directives, guests will not need to take a PCR test on arrival in Abu Dhabi. Guests who choose to take a PCR test on arrival can take advantage of the arrivals testing facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport at their own expense for Dh40 ($11) per test," confirmed a spokesperson for Etihad.

"Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of Covid-19."

No further follow-up PCR tests are required for vaccinated travellers arriving in the capital. More information on the regulations is available on etihad.com/destinationguide or through the mobile app.

The news comes a little more than a week after the UAE relaxed its Covid-19 rules for travellers.

Travellers arriving in the UAE capital can opt to take an on-arrival PCR test at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Victor Besa / The National

Free on-arrival PCR tests had continued to be issued to all arriving passengers in Abu Dhabi after the relaxation of Covid-19 entry rules last week, but the policy has now changed.

“We warmly welcome this move by the UAE authorities to make travelling to and from Abu Dhabi and the UAE even easier, while maintaining a safe environment. Abu Dhabi has built a reputation for delivering a robust response to the pandemic with high vaccination rates and a comprehensive approach to health and safety measures," said Terry Daly, executive director guest experience, Brand and Marketing, Etihad Airways.

On February 26, Etihad Airways also confirmed that travellers flying with the airline no longer needed a negative PCR test result to board flights, unless it is a requirement of their final destination.

This was a major update to the airline's previous Covid-19 policy, which required all travellers to have a negative test result before boarding Etihad flights to any destination.

Unvaccinated travellers flying to the UAE must continue to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of their departure, or display a certificate of Covid-19 recovery dated with 30 days of their flight. Children under 16 are exempt from these requirements.

Tourists need a negative PCR test result taken in the UAE to enter hotels, theme parks and more

Those visiting Ferrari World on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, as well as other attractions in the emirate, must show the green pass on their Al Hosn app to enter.

Vaccinated travellers need to only show a vaccine certificate with a readable QR code for entry into the country.

However, a green Al Hosn pass remains necessary to enter most public places in the UAE capital, including cafes, hotels, restaurants, museums, and other tourist attractions.

Vaccinated travellers must have a negative PCR test result every 14 days to maintain their green status on the app. The PCR test must have been performed in the UAE.

Transit passengers in Abu Dhabi will also not need a PCR test unless their final destination requires it. Tourists who do need this can take a PCR test while in transit at Abu Dhabi International Airport. This will cost $50 and must be paid before checking in for flights to the capital. There is a maximum transit time of 12 hours allowed in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi also recently scrapped its green list and removed quarantine for all international travellers.

The updated rules come as the UAE recorded 407 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with no new deaths reported for the eighth day in a row.