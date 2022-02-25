UAE ends PCR test rules for fully vaccinated arriving passengers

The UAE has scrapped PCR test rules for fully vaccinated people arriving in the UAE from March 1.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema) on Friday said fully vaccinated passengers only need to show a vaccine certificate with a readable QR code.

Those who are not vaccinated must show a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure or a recovery certificate with a QR code proving they have recovered from coronavirus within a month of the date of travel.

Ncema also announced that all sports activities could resume, while ending physical distancing requirements in the tourism and economic sectors from the same date.

However, authorities stressed people must follow the Al Hosn green pass requirement, or present a negative PCR test result of no more than 96 hours to attend all local events, exhibitions and cultural and social activities.

Changes at mosques

Changes were also introduced at the country's mosques from March 1. Ncema approved the return of the pre-pandemic time intervals between prayer calls and the iqaamah. The iqaamah calls worshippers to pray.. A limited number of sanitised copies of the Quran will be available, but worshippers must keep a physical distance of one metre.

The pronouncement comes amid a sweeping relaxation of rules announced on Friday which included the elimination of the mandatory use of masks outdoors from March 1.

Abu Dhabi also ended border rules requiring travellers entering from other emirates to show Al Hosn green pass or move through an EDE scanner. This is effective from Monday.

However, the green pass is still needed for entry into public places in Abu Dhabi.

