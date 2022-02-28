Al Hosn green pass no longer required after Abu Dhabi updates border rules

Drivers entering Abu Dhabi from Dubai will no longer be required to show their Al Hosn green pass after the emirate ended its border controls on Monday.

Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee said on Friday commuters would no longer have to show the app, which provides proof of a person’s Covid-19 vaccination status, along with their recent PCR test results.

EDE scanners, which measure people’s temperatures, were also removed at checkpoints.

The checks were introduced in late December at the start of the Omicron wave.

They, along with several other measures designed to slow the spread of the virus, were removed as the UAE moved into the recovery phase of the pandemic.

Other changes announced on Friday included the removal of the requirement to wear masks outside and the end of quarantine for close contacts.

Tracking wristbands in Abu Dhabi for positive cases were also dropped, as was PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers.

In Abu Dhabi Government buildings, the green pass is still required for employees, visitors and contractors. Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter without an exemption.

The green pass system is still needed to gain access to public places such as shopping malls.