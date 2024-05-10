Emirates and Etihad soar to success at Middle East travel awards

Emirates has been named the Best Airline Worldwide at this year's Business Traveller Middle East Awards.

The Dubai airline won awards in four other categories, including Best Premium Economy Class and Best First Class. It was also recognised for having the Best Frequent Flyer Programme with its Skywards initiative, and the Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways won in the Best Cabin Crew category for the fourth year running. The national airline of the UAE was also celebrated for Best Economy Class at the awards, which took place during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Emirates won big at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, held at the Arabian Travel Market. Photo: Emirates

Qatar Airways picked up the award for Best Business Class.

The winners were decided by online votes cast by travellers and readers of Business Traveller Middle East magazine. The awards ceremony was attended by representatives of the airlines, including Adil Al Ghaith, senior vice president of commercial operations for the Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia at Emirates.

Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad Airways, paid tribute to the airline's staff. “We are honoured to receive these awards, which are a testament to the hard work, passion and commitment of our people,” he said.

Flydubai was also honoured at the ceremony, picking up the award for Best Connectivity in the Middle East.

Singapore Airlines took the title of Best Asian Airline Serving the Middle East, and Singapore Changi Airport was named the best in the world. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines received the Best European Airline Serving the Middle East award.

World Travel Awards recognise Etihad's crew and Emirates' first class

Etihad Airways' cabin crew are the best in the world, according to this year's Business Traveller Awards. Photo: Etihad

The World Travel Awards Middle East winners for 2024 were also revealed this week, with UAE airlines picking up more accolades.

Etihad claimed the titles for the Middle East’s Leading Cabin Crew and the Middle East’s Leading Airline – Economy Class.

Emirates was named the Middle East’s Leading Airline – First Class and the Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand, while it was rewarded for having the Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme.

Other winners included Qatar Airways, with the Doha airline claiming the title of the Middle East’s Leading Airline.

It wasn't only aviation that was honoured at the event. The World Travel Awards also named Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi as the Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination, while Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai took Middle East’s Leading Hotel title. The Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort was named the Middle East’s Leading New Resort.

Anantara Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah was named the Middle East's best new resort at the Middle East's World Travel Awards 2024. Photo: Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Dubai was picked as the Middle East’s Leading Destination, Doha was selected as the Middle East’s Leading City Destination and Saudi Arabia won the Middle East’s Leading Heritage Destination award.

The winners of the Middle East categories will progress to the Grand Final of the World Travel Awards in Portugal at the end of the year, when the winners of the world categories will be announced.