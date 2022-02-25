Abu Dhabi to remove Covid-19 border controls from Monday

Al Hosn green pass still required to access public places, emirate's media office says

Feb 25, 2022

Abu Dhabi has announced it is ending Covid-19 border controls from Monday.

The emirate's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee on Friday said Al Hosn green pass would not be needed to enter Abu Dhabi from February 28, the emirate's media office said.

EDE scanners will also be removed at checkpoints for commuters entering the emirate.

However, the green pass system will still be needed to gain access to public places in the emirate.

Authorities said the decision comes as the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic starts, “supported by the community’s commitment to preventive measures".

Cases have been falling consistently over the past few weeks with 696 new infections on Friday.

The border rules were introduced in December as the Omicron variant spread around the world with the main checkpoint established at Ghantoot on the E11 Abu Dhabi to Dubai motorway.

Vaccinated people entering Abu Dhabi had to show the Al Hosn green pass, while those not vaccinated had to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.

The rules run in conjunction with EDE scanner checks. Officers use a mobile phone application to detect signs of fever.

The reintroduction of rules at the border last December meant a partial return to the border checks that were in place between July 2020 and September 2021 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Updated: February 25th 2022, 5:33 PM
