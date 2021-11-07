Abu Dhabi green list: Lebanon and Philippines among 13 new countries added

Abu Dhabi has extended its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival.

In the first update since early October, the green list has been extended and now covers 95 destinations. There are 13 new countries included such as Lebanon, Turkey and the Philippines.

In September, Abu Dhabi removed the requirement to quarantine on arrival for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations.

Travellers who have received a full dose of a Covid-19 vaccine do not need to isolate when flying into the UAE. Unvaccinated travellers flying to Abu Dhabi only need to isolate if they're coming from countries not on the green list.

Scroll through our gallery above to see the new countries added.

Unvaccinated visitors from non-green list countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take further PCR tests on day six and day nine.

No destinations were removed from the list in the most recent update. The new countries added are: Algeria, Cambodia, Iran, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Philippines, Romania, Syria, Turkey, Uruguay and Yemen. Previously, the list ran to 82 destinations.

95 quarantine-free countries on updated Green List

1. Albania

2. Algeria

3. Armenia

4. Australia

5. Austria

6. Azerbaijan

7. Bahrain

8. Belarus

9. Belgium

10. Belize

11. Bhutan

12. Bolivia

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

14. Brazil

15. Brunei

16. Bulgaria

17. Burma

18. Burundi

19. Cambodia

20. Canada

21. Chile

22. China

23. Colombia

24. Comoros

25. Croatia

26. Cyprus

27. Czech Republic

28. Denmark

29. Ecuador

30. Estonia

31. Finland

32. France

33. Georgia

34. Germany

35. Greece

36. Hong Kong

37. Hungary

38. Iceland

39. Indonesia

40. Iran

41. Israel

42. Italy

43. Japan

44. Jordan

45. Kazakhstan

46. Kuwait

47. Kyrgyzstan

48. Laos

49. Latvia

50. Lebanon

51. Liechtenstein

52. Luxembourg

53. Malaysia

54. Maldives

55. Malta

56. Mauritius

57. Moldova

58. Monaco

59. Montenegro

60. Morocco

61. Netherlands

62. New Zealand

63. Norway

64. Oman

65. Philippines

66. Poland

67. Portugal

68. Qatar

69. Republic of Ireland

70. Romania

71. Russia

72. San Marino

73. Saudi Arabia

74. Serbia

75. Seychelles

76. Singapore

77. Slovakia

78. Slovenia

79. South Korea

80. Spain

81. Sweden

82. Switzerland

83. Syria

84. Taiwan, Province of China

85. Tajikistan

86. Thailand

87. Tunisia

88. Turkey

89. Turkmenistan

90. Ukraine

91. United Kingdom

92. United States of America

93. Uruguay

94. Uzbekistan

95. Yemen