Abu Dhabi green list: Lebanon and Philippines among 13 new countries added

Abu Dhabi has extended its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival.
In the first update since early October, the green list has been extended and now covers 95 destinations. There are 13 new countries included such as Lebanon, Turkey and the Philippines.
In September, Abu Dhabi removed the requirement to quarantine on arrival for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations.
Travellers who have received a full dose of a Covid-19 vaccine do not need to isolate when flying into the UAE. Unvaccinated travellers flying to Abu Dhabi only need to isolate if they're coming from countries not on the green list.
Unvaccinated visitors from non-green list countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take further PCR tests on day six and day nine.
No destinations were removed from the list in the most recent update. The new countries added are: Algeria, Cambodia, Iran, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Philippines, Romania, Syria, Turkey, Uruguay and Yemen. Previously, the list ran to 82 destinations.
95 quarantine-free countries on updated Green List
1. Albania
2. Algeria
3. Armenia
4. Australia
5. Austria
6. Azerbaijan
7. Bahrain
8. Belarus
9. Belgium
10. Belize
11. Bhutan
12. Bolivia
13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
14. Brazil
15. Brunei
16. Bulgaria
17. Burma
18. Burundi
19. Cambodia
20. Canada
21. Chile
22. China
23. Colombia
24. Comoros
25. Croatia
26. Cyprus
27. Czech Republic
28. Denmark
29. Ecuador
30. Estonia
31. Finland
32. France
33. Georgia
34. Germany
35. Greece
36. Hong Kong
37. Hungary
38. Iceland
39. Indonesia
40. Iran
41. Israel
42. Italy
43. Japan
44. Jordan
45. Kazakhstan
46. Kuwait
47. Kyrgyzstan
48. Laos
49. Latvia
50. Lebanon
51. Liechtenstein
52. Luxembourg
53. Malaysia
54. Maldives
55. Malta
56. Mauritius
57. Moldova
58. Monaco
59. Montenegro
60. Morocco
61. Netherlands
62. New Zealand
63. Norway
64. Oman
65. Philippines
66. Poland
67. Portugal
68. Qatar
69. Republic of Ireland
70. Romania
71. Russia
72. San Marino
73. Saudi Arabia
74. Serbia
75. Seychelles
76. Singapore
77. Slovakia
78. Slovenia
79. South Korea
80. Spain
81. Sweden
82. Switzerland
83. Syria
84. Taiwan, Province of China
85. Tajikistan
86. Thailand
87. Tunisia
88. Turkey
89. Turkmenistan
90. Ukraine
91. United Kingdom
92. United States of America
93. Uruguay
94. Uzbekistan
95. Yemen