Travellers flying to the UAE with Etihad still require PCR tests for travel

Testing requirements have not changed on the national airline following the country's relaxation of Covid-19 rules

Following the UAE's updated PCR rules for travellers, Etihad continues to require all passengers to have a negative PCR test before boarding, regardless of their final destination. Photo: Etihad
Hayley Skirka
Feb 26, 2022

Travellers flying with Etihad Airways must continue to provide a negative PCR test result before boarding any flight.

This includes all passengers flying to the UAE after Friday's announcement that the country was scrapping PCR test rules for vaccinated arriving passengers from Saturday.

The national airline of the UAE said that it is working with authorities on updating testing rules, but that travellers must continue to follow the current guidelines, which include having a negative PCR test result to fly to any destination.

Etihad is working with authorities on updating testing rules, but travellers must continue to follow the current guidelines. Victor Besa / The National

“Whilst Etihad is working with the relevant authorities to implement these changes, Etihad's guests should continue to carefully follow the testing guidelines on Etihad.com” a representative for the airline told The National on Saturday.

These guidelines state that travellers “must take a PCR test to travel with Etihad Airways even if the country you are travelling to does not require one”.

An update on Etihad’s website states that more information will be available soon.

“We will provide a further update before March 1, 2022 to confirm what this means for testing,” reads the airline's website.

UAE ends PCR rules for fully vaccinated arriving passengers as Abu Dhabi scraps green list

Children under 12 remain exempt from needing a negative PCR test when flying with Etihad, unless it's a requirement of their final destination.

Etihad was the first airline in the world to require all passengers to have a negative PCR test for travel during the pandemic.

It implemented the rule in August 2020 as part of its safety measures put in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 via air travel.

Travellers flying to Dubai with Emirates need only have a negative PCR test result to board flights when their final destination requires it.

Unvaccinated travellers need PCR tests to fly to the UAE

Travellers who have not been vaccinated for Covid-19 need a negative PCR test result to fly to the UAE. AFP

Unvaccinated travellers flying to the UAE need to continue to show a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure, or a recovery certificate with a QR code proving they have recovered from the virus within a month of the date of travel.

Abu Dhabi has also scrapped its green list of countries for travel and removed quarantine for international travellers.

Updated: February 26th 2022, 8:55 AM
