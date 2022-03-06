Coronavirus: UAE reports 407 new cases and 1,399 recoveries

The latest infections were identified from 399,776 PCR tests

Mar 06, 2022

The UAE recorded 407 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally of infections to 882,884.

The latest infections were identified from 399,776 PCR tests.

No deaths were reported for the ninth day in a row and the toll remained at 2,301.

Total recoveries reached 843,105 after 1,399 people beat the virus.

Will we always need Covid-19 booster shots to fight off virus?

Active cases have dropped to 37,484 as recoveries continue to exceed new infections.

The country's mass testing and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been central to the UAE’s coronavirus strategy.

More than 24.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since December 2020, with about 96.19 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The comprehensive screening strategy has led to more than 140 million tests being conducted across the Emirates.

Updated: March 06, 2022, 10:27 AM
UAECoronavirus
