UAE to open up visit visas for all vaccinated tourists

The UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries. Victor Besa/The National

Vaccinated tourists who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved for use by the World Health Organisation, will be able to apply for UAE visit visas from Monday, according to a statement from the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

This decision includes countries from which entry was previously prohibited, the authorities said, and will require a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport.

A statement said the decision to open up visit visa applications for fully vaccinated tourists was in line with the UAE's strategy to strike a balance between the interests of public health and sustainable economic recovery.

The WHO-approved list includes the AstraZeneca, Covishield, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

The announcement reiterated that the protocols and guidelines for unvaccinated people, including those in exempted categories, remain in place.

NCEMA and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said it will be possible to register vaccination certificates for travellers via the Al Hosn app.

