Abu Dhabi updates protocols for Covid-19 cases and close contacts

Abu Dhabi has updated its safety protocols for people who test positive for Covid-19 or are a close contact to someone infected with the virus.

The new measures were announced by Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in conjunction with the Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre in line with efforts to 'protect the health and safety of the public".

Under the procedures, people with Covid-19 in high risk categories - those who are aged 50 and over, have symptoms, are pregnant or have a chronic illness - must visit a designated Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre for assessment and to implement isolation measures.

In order to end their isolation period, they must get two negative PCR results 24 hours apart or conduct a PCR test on day 8 and 10 and complete 10 days in isolation with no symptoms presented in the final three days of quarantine, following medical assessment.

Authorities also outlined procedures for other those with mild or moderate symptoms or who do not suffer from chronic illnesses.

In this instance, people must retest in any health facility in the emirate while continuing to isolate.

If the subsequent test is positive, the patient will be contacted by a specialist to complete the isolation procedures.

Patients in these categories must also receive two negative PCR tests within 24 hours in order to end isolation, but are urged to continue to comply with precautionary measures once they resume activities.

Close contact rules

Officials updated protocols for those who are identified as close contacts in Covid-19 cases.

Close contacts will receive an SMS telling them to conduct a PCR test and to self-register in home quarantine through a link provided in the message.

Fully vaccinated people must quarantine for seven days, with a ten-day requirement if unvaccinated.

Those who record a positive test must then follow the same protocols set out for those who contract the virus.

Those who test negative are asked to take an additional PCR test, on day six for those vaccinated and day nine for the unvaccinated.

If the result is again negative, they can end isolation in line with the country's Covid-19 safety rules.