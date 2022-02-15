Abu Dhabi adds Turkey to green list in latest update

The Abu Dhabi green list has updated with Turkey as the newest sole addition. Currently there are 72 countries on the list. This means that anyone returning to Abu Dhabi from the country, as well as others on the green list, does not have to quarantine — including those who are unvaccinated.

Since September, all vaccinated travellers have been exempt from quarantine anyway, although mandatory PCR testing remains.

Vaccinated travellers who return from a green list country must take a PCR test on arrival and again on day six. Tests are free on arrival and in Seha screening centres.

Unvaccinated people returning from a green list country must take a PCR test on arrival, plus on days six and nine, with the day of arrival counting as day one.

People are considered unvaccinated if they have not had a booster within six months of their first two doses.

All travellers flying into Abu Dhabi must also take a PCR test no more than 48 hours before their flight departs.

Which countries are currently on the Abu Dhabi green list?

• Albania

• Algeria

• Armenia

• Australia

• Austria

• Azerbaijan

• Bahrain

• Belarus

• Belgium

• Bosnia and Herzegovina

• Brazil

• Bulgaria

• Burma

• Cambodia

• Canada

• China

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Finland

• France

• Georgia

• Germany

• Greece

• Hong Kong (SAR)

• Hungary

• Indonesia

• Iran

• Iraq

• Israel

• Italy

• Japan

• Kazakhstan

• Kuwait

• Kyrgyzstan

• Laos

• Latvia

• Luxembourg

• Malaysia

• Maldives

• Netherlands

• Morocco

• Norway

• Oman

• Papua New Guinea

• Philippines

• Poland

• Portugal

• Republic of Ireland

• Romania

• Saudi Arabia

• Serbia

• Singapore

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Syria

• Seychelles

• Taiwan, Province of China

• Tajikistan

• Thailand

• Tunisia

• Turkey

• Yemen

• Turkmenistan

• Ukraine

• United States of America

• Uzbekistan